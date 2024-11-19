The Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset is still down at its record-low price at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is almost here and if you're hoping to save some money on the best PS5 accessories this holiday season, Amazon is already offering up some exciting discounts ahead of time.

Right now, both the white and black versions of the Sony Inzone H9 wireless gaming headset are just $198 (was $299.99) at Amazon. For one of Sony's more expensive high-end gaming headsets, this deal is great and will save you a total of $100 thanks to the 34% discount.

It's also Amazon's lowest price yet as well as a limited-time deal. We're uncertain if the headset will go lower in price during Black Friday, so if you've been waiting for the right time, be sure to grab it now.

was $299.99 now $198 at Amazon The Inzone H9 headset features Bluetooth allowing for wireless gaming, noise-cancelation technology, and a built-in microphone for easy communication. Customizable audio is another feature that lets you tailor your audio experience to your preferences with the Sony Inzone H9's Inzone Hub software.

was $299.99 now $198 at Amazon The headset is also available in white, with this model also discounted. This is the one to choose if you want an audio accessory that matches the color of your PS5 or PS5 Pro console out of the box.

The Sony Inzone H9 is the latest evolution in the Inzone headset collection and offers a stronger and sleeker look than its predecessors, boasting noise-canceling capabilities, Bluetooth, and an Ambient Sound Mode that allows players to be aware of their surroundings.

It also features a built-in flip-to-mute for online gaming comms, but according to Techradar Gaming's freelancer Zak Storey, "the mic is worse than its cheaper sibling, the H5". Although it's a bit on the pricier side, it could be a great option if you're looking to pair it with your PS5 Pro.

