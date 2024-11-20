PS5 30th Anniversary Collection release day buildup live - will we see any restocks or launch day stock?

The PS5 30th Anniversary Collection release date is nearly here and we're quietly hopeful - though not expectant - of seeing some PS5 30th Slim or PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense stock appearing.

As a result, we're starting early today by providing some information on what the 30th Anniversary Collection is, what products might be available tomorrow, providing all the best stock check links, and then keeping track of all the major retailers tomorrow when stock might go live.

It's been tough going since the PlayStation 30th Anniversary pre-orders opened, with the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary pre-orders being particularly popular along with folks really wanting to know where to buy the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense since too. While we have seen a restock for both since the initial pre-orders sold out, it's been barren ever since, and stock goes very quickly.

The 30th Anniversary Collection launched for pre-orders the same day as the PlayStation 5 Pro too - but the latter has proved easy to get, and anyone can buy a PS5 Pro right now from pretty much any retailer of their choosing.

Anyway, getting back to it: with us only less than 12 hours from release day in the UK, there's going to be nothing stopping retailers from going live with any launch day stock they may have been saving. If we see anything at all, then I think we're most likely to see PS5 30th Anniversary restocks and stock drops on the PS5 Slim console bundle, and the DualSense controller. However, it could also be a total no-show for restocks - we just don't know, but we're here to save you the work anyway, and make it as easy as possible for you to check quickly.

Complete US stock checks

PS5 Slim Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition bundle ($499.99): Check stock at Target

We're leading with Target here for the PS5 Slim, as Target's listing page for the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition says to 'Check back on release date' which we will most gladly do in the hope of seeing more stock. Best Buy also has a 'coming soon' label, and Amazon never went live with its stock despite having a live listing page back on pre-order day, so check those two next for sure. Check for stock at: Best Buy | Amazon | Walmart | PlayStation Direct

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle ($999.99): Check stock at PlayStation Direct

Perhaps the longest shot for 30th Anniversary Collection release day stock, the PS5 Pro truly is a limited edition thing with only 12,300 models being made by Sony (inexplicably). If this does come up for a restock it'll only be at PS Direct.

DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition ($219.99): Check stock at PlayStation Direct

The limited-edition DualSense Edge proved very popular with the premium pad selling out when pre-orders came up. I haven't seen a restock of this since then either, but if that does happen on launch day, it'll only be at PlayStation Direct.

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition ($219.99): Check stock at PlayStation Direct

I love the PlayStation Portal, and so did a whole heap of other folks too by the looks of it given the 30th Anniversary Edition Portal sold out. Again, this will only pop up at PS Direct if we do see some restock action on launch day.

Complete UK stock checks

DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition (£69.99): Check stock at Amazon

The 30th Anniversary DualSense popped up a couple of times briefly at Amazon since pre-orders opened there, so we think it might be as good a place as any to start. The controller has also appeared at Argos and Currys since so those are great places to look too. Check for stock at: Argos | Currys | Very | Game | PS Direct

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle (£959.99): Check stock at PlayStation Direct

The PS5 Pro bundle was barely visible to anyone when it went up for pre-order and we haven't seen any since. It's a long shot like it is in the US, but if it's going to come up anywhere it'll be at PS Direct.

DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition (£219.99): Check stock at PlayStation Direct

Another exclusive-to-PS-direct-prosduct, the DualSense Edge pro controller will only appear at PlayStation Direct UK if it pops up on launch day we are almost certain of that.

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition (£209.99): Check stock at PlayStation Direct

In the UK, the PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition proved exceptionally popular too - I'm going to be jealous when a colleague's unit arrives. It'll only be at PlayStation Direct, once again, if it does pop up.