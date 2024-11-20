PS5 30th Anniversary Collection release day buildup live - will we see any restocks or launch day stock?

Live
The PS5 30th Anniversary Collection release date is nearly here and we're quietly hopeful - though not expectant - of seeing some PS5 30th Slim or PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense stock appearing.
As a result, we're starting early today by providing some information on what the 30th Anniversary Collection is, what products might be available tomorrow, providing all the best stock check links, and then keeping track of all the major retailers tomorrow when stock might go live.
It's been tough going since the PlayStation 30th Anniversary pre-orders opened, with the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary pre-orders being particularly popular along with folks really wanting to know where to buy the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense since too. While we have seen a restock for both since the initial pre-orders sold out, it's been barren ever since, and stock goes very quickly.
The 30th Anniversary Collection launched for pre-orders the same day as the PlayStation 5 Pro too - but the latter has proved easy to get, and anyone can buy a PS5 Pro right now from pretty much any retailer of their choosing.
Anyway, getting back to it: with us only less than 12 hours from release day in the UK, there's going to be nothing stopping retailers from going live with any launch day stock they may have been saving. If we see anything at all, then I think we're most likely to see PS5 30th Anniversary restocks and stock drops on the PS5 Slim console bundle, and the DualSense controller. However, it could also be a total no-show for restocks - we just don't know, but we're here to save you the work anyway, and make it as easy as possible for you to check quickly.
US 30th Anniversary Collection Quick Links
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle: Check stock at Walmart ($499)
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle: Check stock at Amazon ($499.99)
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle: Check stock at Best Buy ($499.99)
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle: Check stock at Target ($499.99)
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle: Check stock at PS Direct ($499.99)
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: Check stock at Amazon ($79.99)
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: Check stock at Walmart ($79.99)
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: Check stock at Best Buy ($79.99)
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: Check stock at Target ($79.99)
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: Check stock at GameStop ($79.99)
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: Check stock at PS Direct ($79.99)
- PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle: Check stock at PS Direct ($999.99)
- 30th Anniversary DualSense Edge: Check stock at PS Direct ($219.99)
- 30th Anniversary PlayStation Portal: Check stock at PS Direct ($219.99)
UK 30th Anniversary Collection Quick Links
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition: Check stock at Amazon (£429.99)
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition: Check stock at Argos (£429.99)
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition: Check stock at Very (£429.99)
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition: Check stock at EE (£439.99)
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition: Check stock at PS Direct (£433.99)
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition: Check stock at Currys
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: Check stock at Amazon (£69.99)
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: Check stock at Argos (£69.99)
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: Check stock at Very (£69.99)
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: Check stock at Currys (£69.99)
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: Check stock at Game (£69.99)
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: Check stock at PS Direct (£69.99)
- 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro bundle: Check stock at PS Direct (£959.99)
- 30th Anniversary DualSense Edge: Check stock at PS Direct (£219.99)
- 30th Anniversary PlayStation Portal: Check stock at PS Direct (£219.99)
Complete US stock checks
PS5 Slim Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition bundle ($499.99): Check stock at Target
We're leading with Target here for the PS5 Slim, as Target's listing page for the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition says to 'Check back on release date' which we will most gladly do in the hope of seeing more stock. Best Buy also has a 'coming soon' label, and Amazon never went live with its stock despite having a live listing page back on pre-order day, so check those two next for sure.
Check for stock at: Best Buy | Amazon | Walmart | PlayStation Direct
DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition ($79.99): Check stock at Target
It's the same with the Dualsense 30th Anniversary Edition controller: Target's listing page has got 'check back on release date' on it, seemingly hinting at more stock. Elsewhere, again, Best Buy has 'coming soon', and we have seen the controller crop up since pre-orders started at Amazon and Walmart too.
Check for stock at: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | GameStop | PlayStation Direct
PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle ($999.99): Check stock at PlayStation Direct
Perhaps the longest shot for 30th Anniversary Collection release day stock, the PS5 Pro truly is a limited edition thing with only 12,300 models being made by Sony (inexplicably). If this does come up for a restock it'll only be at PS Direct.
DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition ($219.99): Check stock at PlayStation Direct
The limited-edition DualSense Edge proved very popular with the premium pad selling out when pre-orders came up. I haven't seen a restock of this since then either, but if that does happen on launch day, it'll only be at PlayStation Direct.
PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition ($219.99): Check stock at PlayStation Direct
I love the PlayStation Portal, and so did a whole heap of other folks too by the looks of it given the 30th Anniversary Edition Portal sold out. Again, this will only pop up at PS Direct if we do see some restock action on launch day.
Complete UK stock checks
PS5 Slim Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition bundle (£429.99/£433.99): Check stock at Amazon
The PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition has not appeared anywhere properly since the pre-orders opened and sold out at other retailers on October 10. Amazon's stock only lasted 8 minutes then so we reckon it might be the best-placed retailer to offer launch-day stock if we see any at all. Check the other go-to retailers below too.
Check for stock at: Argos | Very | Currys | PlayStation Direct | EE Store (£539.99 bundle) | Game
DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition (£69.99): Check stock at Amazon
The 30th Anniversary DualSense popped up a couple of times briefly at Amazon since pre-orders opened there, so we think it might be as good a place as any to start. The controller has also appeared at Argos and Currys since so those are great places to look too.
Check for stock at: Argos | Currys | Very | Game | PS Direct
PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle (£959.99): Check stock at PlayStation Direct
The PS5 Pro bundle was barely visible to anyone when it went up for pre-order and we haven't seen any since. It's a long shot like it is in the US, but if it's going to come up anywhere it'll be at PS Direct.
DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition (£219.99): Check stock at PlayStation Direct
Another exclusive-to-PS-direct-prosduct, the DualSense Edge pro controller will only appear at PlayStation Direct UK if it pops up on launch day we are almost certain of that.
PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition (£209.99): Check stock at PlayStation Direct
In the UK, the PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition proved exceptionally popular too - I'm going to be jealous when a colleague's unit arrives. It'll only be at PlayStation Direct, once again, if it does pop up.
I've been covering gaming hardware for more than half a decade now, and, that includes the torrid times of graphics cards, Xbox, and PlayStation shortages in 2020 and 2021. As a result, I know a thing or two about pre-ordering in-demand items, and what launch day can bring with it. I'm also a PlayStation fanatic of about 30 years and have owned almost every single variant of every generation. I'm the exact target audience for the 30th Anniversary Collection gear and felt lucky to bag a DualSense when pre-orders first opened. As a result, I know what it'll be like for those excited to receive theirs, but also for those hoping for some more launch day stock to come to the rescue.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Having kept tabs on the go-to and key retailers regularly since pre-orders opened, I've noticed a couple of things that might hint at release day 30th Anniversary Collection stock.
First, we have Best Buy in the US which has a greyed-out 'Coming soon' button where the buy button usually is on both its PS5 Slim and DualSense listing pages. This seems to be indicating that stock could be on its way - if something is truly unavailable at that retailer, it usually displays a button saying Currently unavailable (or something similar).
As a result, I'm hoping that means Best Buy knows something about its stock situation that we don't and might have some release day stock to share. Fingers crossed! But it's not just Best Buy which seems to be leaving potential clues.
With only 12,300 units on offer, anticipation was intense and the PS5 Pro bundle barely stuck around for a few minutes when fans got past the virtual waiting room at PlayStation Direct.
The other bits of hardware soon followed suit, and all sold out pretty quickly indeed. When other retailers could release their own pre-orders two weeks later on October 10 (but only for the PS5 Slim and DualSense controller), the action was equally intense and stock flew off the virtual shelves. We have seen some fleeting restocks at retailers like Amazon and Target in the US, and Argos and Currys in the UK, but there's been nothing substantial or long-lasting.
Which brings us to today, 30th Anniversary Collection release date eve. I think that release date might well be a good bet for some stock drops or retailer restocks for the 30th Anniversary Collection. It's not guaranteed by any means, and is based largely on my own hunch and experience - there was indeed PS5 stock released on launch day after all, when few people actually expected it then - but we also have a couple of retailer-specific reasons to hold out hope. Let me explain...
So what's all the fuss about then?
Well, back in September, along with the official announcement of the PS5 Pro, Sony revealed its pretty expansive 30th Anniversary Collection. This is a collection of limited edition PS5 hardware that's all styled in the original PS1 aesthetic and all looks excellently slick.
The grey-color stylings are perfect for igniting that nostalgia in long-term PlayStation fans and celebrating the original PlayStation made for perfect PS5 consoles and accessories.
The collections covered the PS5 Pro, PS5 Slim, DualSense, DualSense Edge, and PlayStation portal specifically, though you did get a DualSense charger in the same style with the PS5 Pro bundle - the latter only being made to the tune of 12,300 units in honor of the PS1'sd December 3 release date.
The Collection was extremely popular with plenty of hype building before pre-orders went live. When the opportunity to bag a pre-order did come for fans, it was all over in a matter of minutes, however, and many have been left disappointed since. Which is part of the reason for our live coverage starting today.
Hello and welcome to our live build-up coverage to the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection release day!
We're here to look forward to and celebrate the collection's release date and cheer on fans who finally get their hands on the gear. But we're also here with fingers crossed that we might see some launch day stock drops or restocks at retailers who may have kept their powder dry on some inventory, or have specific release day units to sell.
It's by no means guaranteed but that's not going to stop us hoping and doing constant checks for you nonetheless./. We've got all the best and most important links to check above, and will be keeping this post as up to date as we can with restock news and links to stock itself should any pop up.