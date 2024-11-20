PlayStation Portal cloud streaming is now in beta, with over 120 games playable for PS Plus Premium members

Cloud Streaming has come to the PlayStation Portal via a firmware update

It's in beta form for now, but grants access to over 120 PS5 games

Portal owners will also need to be PS Plus Premium subscribers

The latest PlayStation Portal firmware update has finally added a feature that many owners have wanted since launch: cloud streaming.

The update is detailed in an official PlayStation Blog post, where vice president of product management Hiromi Wakai explains that cloud streaming is available on PlayStation Portal now in beta form.

Just like on PS5, Portal owners will also need to be PS Plus Premium subscribers to take advantage of cloud streaming, which is rolling out in today's firmware update. Players will have access to over 120 games via cloud streaming, including Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Monster Hunter Rise, and much more.

Cloud streaming on PlayStation Portal targets 1080p 60fps, and Sony recommends internet speeds of at least 13 Mbps to achieve this. However, players on slower connections should still be able to access games in 720p with at least 7 Mbps.

The cloud streaming feature, which also includes up to 100GB of cloud storage for save data, can be enabled via the Settings menu on the PlayStation Portal. Simply toggle the 'Cloud Streaming (Beta)' option as it's going to be off by default. This should add a new cloud streaming option to your handheld's Home dashboard.

There are some limitations to note, however. Players currently can't stream PS4 or PS3 games, nor can they stream games purchased from the PlayStation Store. The same goes for party chat and PS Plus game trials, which are also unavailable. This is likely because the feature is still in beta, and these options will hopefully be implemented down the line.

