Naughty Dog's next game will see the return of The Last of Us star Troy Baker

Actor Troy Baker will star in Naughty Dog's next game

The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann has confirmed Baker's involvement

Naughty Dog has yet to officially announce its next game

The Last of Us star Troy Baker has confirmed he will be involved in Naughty Dog's next game.

The news comes from a recent GQ interview, where the actor best known for his role as Joel Miller in The Last of Us and Sam Drake in Uncharted: A Thief's End discussed his life's work and his upcoming projects.

In terms of what next, in 2025, Baker will star in Judas, the next game from BioShock creator Ken Levine, but the actor was also able to confirm that he will be reuniting with The Last of Us director and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann and be featured in the studio's next game.

GQ was also able to verify Baker's return with Druckmann, who said, "In a heartbeat I would always work with Troy."

At this time, we have no idea what role Baker will star in as Naughty Dog has yet to officially announce its new game.

Last month, new insider information about the secret project was reported by MinnMax founder Ben Hanson, who claimed a source "very in the know, who worked on the game" shared that fans "aren't ready" for the studio's next project and that it will feature "a lot of player freedom".

Neil Druckmann also confirmed earlier this year that there are "multiple single-player" projects are in development at Naughty Dog, saying, "I promise you, we will not be The Last of Us studio forever".

In December 2023, Naughty Dog canceled its The Last of Us Online game after concerns that it would impact the studio’s future single-player games, a project that was reportedly in development for four years.