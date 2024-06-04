Neil Druckmann confirms 'multiple single-player' projects are in development at Naughty Dog: 'I promise you, we will not be The Last of Us studio forever'

Naughty Dog's co-president Neil Druckmann has said the studio won't be centered around The Last of Us franchise forever.

This comes from a recent interview with the LA Times, where the The Last of Us director reminisced on the development of the award-winning 2013 post-apocalyptic game, which later went on to receive a just as successful sequel in 2020.

However, despite the series' immense success, which has also seen the creation of a HBO television series adaptation with a season two on the way, Druckmann explained that Naughty Dog won't be known only for The Last of Us in the future.

"I promise you, we will not be The Last of Us studio forever," Druckmann said, before confirming that the studio has several new games in development, including "multiple single-player projects."

"We create experiences that are steeped in story and character, especially relationships," Druckmann added. "The stories have some sort of philosophical core that everything is going to revolve around and feed into."

Unfortunately, he didn't offer up any further details than that, but it has been previously stated that the he is working on an unannounced project that he will be writing and directing himself.

Back in March, Druckmann called his next game "really ambitious" and that "parts of it are really hard". Naughty Dog also hopes "eliminate crunch" on its future projects following the intense production of The Last of Us Part 2.

It's also long been rumored that the studio could be working on the third installment of The Last of Us series, but this hasn't been confirmed. However, Neil Druckmann has has said he has a "concept" in mind for a third game.