The Last of Us director teases next Naughty Dog game, says it's 'really ambitious'

The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2 director Neil Druckmann has shared a new insight into developer Naughty Dog's next game.

Speaking in a recent interview with the YouTube channel Logically Speaking, Druckmann spoke in-depth on the origins of The Last of Us story, the game's successful HBO TV series adaptation as well as how the process is going on the studio's new mystery title.

According to the director, the game is "really ambitious" and "parts of it are really hard". He also acknowledges that development will be tough and is currently working on making the experience a good one for those on the team.

"...Working on this new game, it's really ambitious, parts of it are really hard," Druckmann said, "but I've really kind of surrendered to knowing it's gonna be really hard, knowing it's going to stress members of the team out and like, how do I make this a joyous experience for myself and everyone else on the team..."

The director explains that guiding his fellow developers through the process by listening to their ideas for the game is what makes him happy, adding that recent work done by The Last of Us Part 2 co-game director Kurt Margenau has made him proud.

Neil Druckmann talks about Naughty Dog's Next Game which is really ambitious and parts of it are hard to make! pic.twitter.com/IqY2KEI1GbMarch 1, 2024 See more

"He recently did something on this new game and really stepped up and gave this impassioned pitch, and I was just so proud," he said. "Just seeing other people rise to the occasion and surprising me in these really beautiful ways, these days I get a lot of joy out of that and helping mentor people and seeing them express themselves through art."

Although we don't have confirmation of what this game is at the moment, there is some speculation that Naughty Dog could be working on the third The Last of Us game - which Druckmann recently said he does have a "concept" for.

Whatever the project may be, Naughty Dog has said that its new goal is to "eliminate crunch" following the intense production of The Last of Us Part 2.

For more, check out our recommendations for the best PS5 games, as well as our picks for the best story games you can play in 2024.