I always thought the DualSense Edge was too expensive to recommend, and now Sony has permanently dropped its price in the UK

Sony has dropped the price of the DualSense Edge controller

It's now £10 cheaper than its original price at £199.99

It was quietly announced alongside the new Midnight Black collection

There's some great news for PS5 owners in the UK who've been thinking of picking up the premium DualSense Edge controller.

Yesterday, on January 7, Sony announced new Midnight Black versions of some of its best PS5 hardware, including the PlayStation Portal, Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite gaming headset and - crucially - the DualSense Edge.

In that same PlayStation Blog post, Sony also quietly confirmed that the DualSense Edge is receiving a permanent price drop in the UK, taking it from £209.99 down to the new, more rounded price of £199.99. According to the blog post, this "applies to the original white version" and the new Midnight Black variant. It also brings it in line with the US price of $199.99 which has remained the same.

It's a very small price drop on the face of it, to be sure, but I think that dropping a product below £200 is actually pretty significant. It's like the difference between 5' 11" and 6' - there's a virtual chasm between the two.

If that's enough to get you to pull the trigger finally, you should know that the new price has already gone into effect at PlayStation Direct as well as Argos in the UK. This isn't the case at all retailers, however, with the likes of Currys and Game stocking the white DualSense Edge at its original £209.99 price point. Avoid those for now if you can.

As for the Midnight Black DualSense Edge, pre-orders are set to go live on January 16 and will be launching on February 20. And thankfully, I have a feeling these won't be snapped up as quickly as the DualSense Edge 20th Anniversary Edition which was virtually impossible to find after its initial pre-order run last year.

