Meta suggests users buy its Quest 3 mixed reality headset as it officially discontinues the Quest Pro

Meta has officially discontinued the sale of its Quest Pro headset

The company announced it would discontinue the sale last year

It is now suggesting users buy its Quest 3 headset

The Meta Quest Pro mixed reality headset has officially been discontinued and is no longer available to purchase.

That's according to a recent report from Upload VR, which first spotted a new change to the Quest Pro webpage that now confirms that the "Meta Quest Pro is no longer available". It also suggests users "shop Meta Quest 3 for the ultimate mixed reality experience and premium comfort."

Meta confirmed in September 2024 that it planned to discontinue the Quest Pro, the Quest 2, and the 123GB Quest 3 after announcing its Quest 3S headset, a more affordable model that launched in October last year.

The Quest 2 is also currently unavailable after it was completely sold out in July 2024.

At the time of the announcement, Meta told TechCrunch: "With Quest 3S on the shelf, we’re officially winding down sales of Quest 2 and Pro. We’ll be selling our remaining headsets through the end of the year or until they’re gone, whichever comes first.

"If you’d like a carrying case, the Touch Pro controllers, the Quest 2 Active Pack, or any of the other accessories for Quest 2 and Pro, we plan to continue selling those for a bit longer."

The Meta Quest Pro was released in 2022 for a staggering $1599, the company's most expensive model. Right now, users can purchase the 512GB version of the Meta Quest 3 for $650 or the Quest 3S for $299.99, both of which come bundled with a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow.

