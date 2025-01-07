Meta suggests users buy its Quest 3 mixed reality headset as it officially discontinues the Quest Pro
Meta confirmed it would discontinue the headset last year
- Meta has officially discontinued the sale of its Quest Pro headset
- The company announced it would discontinue the sale last year
- It is now suggesting users buy its Quest 3 headset
The Meta Quest Pro mixed reality headset has officially been discontinued and is no longer available to purchase.
That's according to a recent report from Upload VR, which first spotted a new change to the Quest Pro webpage that now confirms that the "Meta Quest Pro is no longer available". It also suggests users "shop Meta Quest 3 for the ultimate mixed reality experience and premium comfort."
Meta confirmed in September 2024 that it planned to discontinue the Quest Pro, the Quest 2, and the 123GB Quest 3 after announcing its Quest 3S headset, a more affordable model that launched in October last year.
The Quest 2 is also currently unavailable after it was completely sold out in July 2024.
At the time of the announcement, Meta told TechCrunch: "With Quest 3S on the shelf, we’re officially winding down sales of Quest 2 and Pro. We’ll be selling our remaining headsets through the end of the year or until they’re gone, whichever comes first.
"If you’d like a carrying case, the Touch Pro controllers, the Quest 2 Active Pack, or any of the other accessories for Quest 2 and Pro, we plan to continue selling those for a bit longer."
The Meta Quest Pro was released in 2022 for a staggering $1599, the company's most expensive model. Right now, users can purchase the 512GB version of the Meta Quest 3 for $650 or the Quest 3S for $299.99, both of which come bundled with a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow.
