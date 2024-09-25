Meta has officially discontinued three of its VR headsets, including my current favorite

Meta has launched the Meta Quest 3S (you can check out our hands on Meta Quest 3S review for our thoughts on it) and introduced us to a new affordable member of the Quest family, and also killed off three others. It’s time to officially say goodbye to the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and the 128GB model of the Meta Quest 3.

The Meta Quest 2 has been sold out everywhere since July, so this announcement isn’t a surprise – it already happened. It’s sad, but with the 3S here, there’s no reason to pick up a Quest 2, frankly. It was fantastic, and I loved it, but it’s time for the next generation of XR hardware.

The Meta Quest Pro has been hanging on, but its demise shouldn’t be a shocker. It’s never a good sign when a product drops one-third of its price in just six months on sale, and since the Quest 3 launch – a way cheaper headset that even performs better in a few key areas – the Quest Pro has very much faded into the background.

Meta says these devices will still be on sale until the end of the year or until its remaining stock runs dry – whichever comes first. So if you want one for your collection, act fast, but if I were you, I’d pay attention to a different Quest that’s being killed off. My favorite of the trio: the Meta Quest 3 128GB.

So long Meta Quest Pro (Image credit: Meta)

Buy the 128GB Quest 3 while you can

As leakers reported the day before Meta Connect, the Quest 3 128GB model is also being discontinued. The 512GB Meta Quest 3 will remain on sale, however, at a reduced price of $499.99 / £469.99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

From now until the stock runs out, the 128GB Meta Quest 3 will be on sale for $429.99 (UK and Australian pricing to be confirmed), and it looks like this could be the best headset to buy right now as it has all the upgrades of the full-Quest 3 while still being fairly affordable. Plus, given that VR games and apps aren’t big files 128GB is more than enough – especially as it’s so easy to delete and later redownload titles if you run out of storage.

The only downside of this deal is you’ll miss out on the Batman: Arkham Shadow purchase bonus included with the Meta Quest 3S models and 512GB Meta Quest 3. This is a slight incentive to opt for the 512GB model instead, but even if you buy it separately the Meta Quest 3 128GB model is still a solid deal.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just make sure you make a decision quickly, as it’s not clear how quickly Meta and third-party retailers will run out of stock.