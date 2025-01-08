Monster Hunter Wilds is getting a second beta test in February, and you won't need PS Plus or Game Pass to take part

Monster Hunter Wilds is getting a second beta test in February

A new hunt is being added alongside access to all content from the first beta test

Character creation data will transfer to the second playtest

Mark your calendars, hunters; Monster Hunter Wilds is getting a second open beta test ahead of release.

This was confirmed today (January 8), via a post on the official Monster Hunter Wilds X / Twitter account. In a video attached to the post, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto goes over the details of the second open beta test, including what's featured in it and when you can play it.

First up, the 'Open Beta Test 2' for Monster Hunter Wilds will be split into two phases. The first is happening from February 6 - February 9, with the second taking place a few days later between February 13 - February 16.

The beta will be available to download for free on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC via Steam. Crossplay will be enabled for the open playtest, and players won't need a PS Plus or Game Pass Core subscription in order to play online with others on console, which is a lovely bonus.

Happy New Year, hunters! Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto is here to welcome you into the year of Monster Hunter Wilds, and to share news of the second Open Beta Test planned for February! The future is looking bright... pic.twitter.com/ejn6Z6MraZJanuary 8, 2025

As for what's featured in the beta, players will be able to access all content from the first playtest. That includes character creation, a segment of the main story, and a quest to slay the new Doshaguma monster. A new hunt to take down returning monster Gypceros has also been added.

Tsujimoto also confirms that character creation data from the first open beta will carry over to the second for both your hunter and their Palico companion. This can also be transferred over to the full game upon its February 28 release. Participants in the second beta will also receive a cute Palico weapon charm for the full game.

Lastly, Tsujimoto states that development for the finished version of Monster Hunter Wilds has been completed. However, he does make it clear that any changes and improvements based on feedback from the first beta won't be featured in the second. "This includes various adjustments and improvements," he said, "but I hope you can understand that this means those improvements won't be ready to make it into the second beta test."

