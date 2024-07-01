This gaming chair features cooling fans to stop you becoming 'hot and sticky' while you play
Keep it cool
It’s no secret that leatherette gaming chairs can get pretty toasty. If you’ve sat on one for more than a few minutes on a hot summer’s day then you’ll know that it doesn’t take long for that slightly moist, sweaty feeling to saturate your behind and start seeping down your legs.
Luckily, that’s exactly what the newly announced AutoFull M6 gaming chair seeks to address through some intriguing temperature control mechanisms that are designed to not only keep you cool in summer but also nice and warm in winter.
Firstly, the $799.99 / £799.99 chair is upholstered in an ultra-soft porous leather with a perforated design that the manufacturer states “significantly improves issues of heat and sweat” and helps prevent your seat from becoming “hot and sticky during long summer sessions”.
It also features two cooling fans positioned inside the seat cushion that expel hot air. Autofull claims that this active cooling mechanism “can lower the seat temperature by up to 56% at the highest setting”. That’s not all, however, as the cushion contains two heating elements that can allegedly “increase the seat temperature by about 67%, keeping you warm,” too.
It might all sound a little silly, but I can’t deny that the idea isn’t promising. A lot of modern cars include the option of heated seats and they can make a real difference to your level of comfort on a particularly cold day. If the heating system of the AutoFull M6 gaming chair performs anywhere near as well as those, it could become a very desirable feature for some.
Elsewhere, the chair includes “six-dimensional” mechanical armrests which allow for a huge range of adjustment. There’s also moveable lumbar support, which dynamically adjusts depending on how you’re sitting. Whether you’re kicking back after a competitive match of Counter-Strike 2 or hunched over a phone playing Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, both of these features should ensure that you’re able to find a comfortable position.
You might also like...
- Our guide to the best gaming chairs that you can buy right now
- Or our guide to the most comfortable gaming chairs on the market
- This pricey gaming chair from Sybr features a cooling system that helps “expel warm air” while you play
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.