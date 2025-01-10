I used my Amazon Prime subscription to get free copies of some incredible PC games, here's how to do it too

It’s a new month, which means a fresh roster of games has landed on Amazon Prime Gaming. If you’re not already familiar, this fantastic service is included with your Amazon Prime subscription and offers a constantly changing library of free PC games. These aren’t your usual demos or trial versions either, these are full releases that you can add to your libraries to keep. The games are provided as keys for top platforms like GOG or the Epic Games Store, alongside detailed instructions on how to redeem them.

It’s a fantastic way to extract some more value from your monthly subscription fee. If you have a PC to play on, there’s practically no reason not to be picking these titles up every now and again. That is especially true this time around, as Amazon has kicked off this year with a bang. There are plenty of great games up for grabs and I’ve already added them to my personal library just in time for the weekend.

That said, you should bear in mind that you will need an active Amazon Prime subscription to claim these games. If you don’t already have a membership, you can take advantage of a one-month free trial below or check out the latest monthly and yearly prices in your region.

Claim Elite Dangerous, Bioshock 2 Remastered, and more

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

In my eyes, the highlight right now is the newly added BioShock 2 Remastered. This sequel is criminally underrated, but still an absolute blast to play. It puts you in the armored boots of one of the hulking Big Daddies from the original BioShock, letting you explore a new side of its iconic underwater city.

There's a good selection of Plasmid abilities to experiment with, including the absolutely brutal Insect Swarm that directs hundreds of ravenous bees toward your foes. Of course, the story is also well-crafted and effective, though it doesn't quite reach the same heights as its predecessor.

BioShock 2 Remastered boasts some enhanced visuals and fixes but also comes bundled with a copy of the original release if you would prefer that older version. You also net the short Protector Trials DLC, which is a nice bonus.

I also recommend checking out Jurassic World Evolution ASAP, especially if you're a fan of the Jurassic Park movies. This business simulator from Planet Zoo developer Frontier Developments puts you in charge of your own dino park, challenging you to keep guests safe and happy around the prehistoric killing machines.

It's not the most complex game but is perfect for a few hours of nostalgic fun in its sandbox mode. It also has its own campaign, which is ideal if you want a more structured experience.

You shouldn't sleep on Elite Dangerous either. This gigantic space simulator is a sci-fi lover's dream, with a giant multiplayer galaxy that you can explore from the comfort of a spacecraft cockpit. Whether you're interested in trade, high-stakes space combat, or even contraband smuggling, you're free to play exactly the way you want.

If none of these titles tickle your fancy, some other quick-fire picks personally recommended by me are the short puzzle adventure The Gunk, indie horror gem The Coma: Recut, and AAA open-world adventure The Outer Worlds.

To make your selection or browse everything on offer, simply head over to the Prime Gaming homepage and login with your Amazon account.