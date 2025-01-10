Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's New Game Plus mode is free, but it won't be available at launch

- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will have a free New Game Plus mode
- It's coming via a post-release patch, but no date on that just yet
- Infinite Wealth offered New Game Plus as paid DLC
Oh, thank goodness; Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will feature a New Game Plus option, and this time, you won't have to pay for it.
This was confirmed in the Like a Dragon Direct presentation uploaded to Sega's official YouTube channel. Towards the end of the 13-minute showcase, it's confirmed that New Game Plus will be available for free in the upcoming game. However, it'll be added to the game "as a post-release patch."
Currently, there's no word on when we can expect said patch to drop, but we imagine it won't be terribly long after launch. Of course, this isn't too much of a big deal, as players will need to clear the game once first in order to access New Game Plus in the first place.
In case you're wondering why this is a relatively big deal, it's all down to how Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have handled New Game Plus in the past. Rather controversially, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth offered New Game Plus as paid downloadable content (DLC). It was included in the game's more expensive editions, but this understandably left folks with the standard version feeling hard done by.
New Game Plus has been a staple feature of the Yakuza / Like a Dragon franchise since its inception, often being called Premium New Game or in the form of a Premium Adventure mode that lets you freely roam the environment to tick off remaining side stories, goals and the like. You're always able to carry over progress like stats, weapons, skills, and items into a fresh save, offering a good bit of replay value.
