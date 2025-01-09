Xbox Developer Direct is returning to show off Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and one other mystery title

The next Xbox Developer Direct is taking place this month

There'll be fresh looks at Doom: The Dark Ages and South of Midnight

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and one other game will also be shown

It's time to mark your calendars once again, Xbox heads, as a new Developer Direct presentation has been announced for this month.

The official Xbox Wire post has all the details, locking in the Developer Direct showcase for January 23 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT. As always, it'll be broadcast at that time on Xbox's official channels such as YouTube.

Four games will be shown off at this Xbox Developer Direct. First up is id Studios' Doom: The Dark Ages, a brand new prequel that's set before the earliest events of the legendary demon-slaying first-person shooter series.

Next up is South of Midnight from Compulsion Games. Xbox claims this new look will be a "deep dive" into the upcoming action-adventure title. That's great news, as up until now we've only seen very brief snippets of gameplay and teasers, and we're still in the dark as to what the overall experience could really be like.

The final confirmed game for the Xbox Developer Direct is Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a highly-anticipated AAA turn-based role-playing game with a stacked voice cast featuring Charlie Cox and Andy Serkis alongside Final Fantasy 16's Ben Starr and Baldur's Gate 3's Jennifer English. It's one of my most anticipated releases this year and I can't wait to learn more about it.

Finally, the Developer Direct will be paying a visit to a "surprise location" for a look at a mystery "brand new game." Xbox hasn't revealed what this game is, of course, but there are a few notable Xbox Game Studios frontrunners in Fable, Perfect Dark, and Gears of War: E-Day.

If I were a betting man, I'd put money on it being Fable. As per its most recent trailer, we know it's earmarked for a '2025' release window. That said, we haven't seen much at all in terms of gameplay. As such, this Developer Direct is the opportune time to blow the doors wide open on the return of one of Xbox's most beloved franchises.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors