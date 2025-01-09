Nintendo Switch 2 will hit 4.3 million units sold in the US in its first year, according to analyst

Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to sell 4.3 million units in the US in its first year

That's according to Circana analyst Mat Piscatella

Piscatella also expects the PS5 to outsell Switch 2 in the US in 2025

It seems the PS5 is still expected to outsell Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025 in the US. At least according to one trusted analyst.

This comes from Mat Piscatella, Circana's executive director and games industry analyst. In a Bluesky post, Piscatella outlined his expectations for Nintendo Switch 2 sales should the console launch in the first half of the year.

"Seeing as how an announcement appears to be coming soon (but who knows) - I have Nintendo's next hardware device selling 4.3 million units in the US in 2025 (assuming 1H launch)," he wrote, "accounting for approximately 1/3rd of all video game console hardware units sold in the year (excluding PC Portables)."

Supply and demand are also likely to be a factor here, with Piscatella adding in a follow-up post that he expects "to see hardware constraints for several months after a significant early demand surge. And units sold will, of course, be dependent upon manufacturing capabilities and will."

In the same thread, Piscatella notes that he still expects Sony's PlayStation 5 to be the top-selling console in the US.

In terms of first-year sales, 4.3 million seems to be a pretty reasonable estimate when factoring in the original Nintendo Switch's performance. In 2017, US sales of the Switch totaled approximately 4.88 million units according to Statista. It also faced significant supply and demand issues at the time.

Furthermore, it's likely that the Nintendo Switch 2 isn't going to launch as early as March as the original Switch did. That said, given the abundance of leaks and rumors recently - including a potential Switch 2 mockup appearing at CES 2025 and an alleged leak of the console's logo - it's not absurd to think an official announcement will be made soon.

