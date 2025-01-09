Minecraft's first update of 2025 will introduce six new gameplay features, and they're now available in public testing

Mojang has revealed the details for Minecraft's first update of 2025

The update will include six new features, including new pig variants

Players can now try out the update in public testing

Mojang Studios has shared the details for Minecraft's first major update of 2025.

Last year, the developer promised that in the new year, it would be dishing out more frequent content drops alongside improvements to the survival sandbox game.

Although the first update of 2025 doesn't have a release date just yet, Mojang has already released the contents of the patch for public testing, which includes six new gameplay features for players to try out ahead of time.

Among these new features are two new pig variants, the cold and warm pig, the first of which is coated in fluffy fur and thrives in sub-zero temperatures of chillier biomes, while the warm pig can be found roaming the dunes of the sandy biomes.

Three new ambient features will also be added that will make forest biomes feel "more alive", including falling leaves, leaf litter, and wildflowers.

"On your next expeditions into forests, dark forests, and wooded badlands, listen out for the crunch of leaves underfoot," Mojang said. "Leaf litter makes a rustling sound when you walk through it and can be used to decorate other blocks.

"In meadows, birch forests, and old growth birch forests, you will instead find wildflowers. These yellow and white flowers can be crafted into dye and have four growth stages that speed up with bonemeal. Place them at different angles to have your builds bloom in different patterns."

Mojang also confirmed that all trees in the Overworld will have matching leaf particles falling from them.

Finally, the game will also get a brand new, "simpler" recipe that will now only require players to "combine an iron ingot with your chiseled bricks to craft a lodestone".

For players interested in testing out the update ahead of time, all they need to do is enable snapshots for Minecraft: Java Edition, or by enabling previews/beta for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. The Bedrock Edition doesn't yet feature the game's new leaf litter and wildflowers features, but both are expected to be added soon.