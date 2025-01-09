Marvel Rivals will receive hero balance adjustments in the first half of Season 1 to ensure a 'richer, more engaging, and diverse gaming experience for all'

Marvel Rivals will receive balance adjustments in Season 1

NetEase won't be making changes to Team-Up abilities in Season 1

Heroes like Captain America, Luna Snow, and more will be nerfed

NetEase Games has confirmed that Marvel Rivals will receive plenty of balance changes with the launch of Season 1.

In a new blog post shared ahead of the release of Season 1, the developer explained that it has noticed a trend of team compositions throughout Season 0 and will introduce a series of balance adjustments to certain heroes.

"Hence, in the first half of Season 1, we are set to make balance adjustments to certain heroes, enabling a broader roster to partake in more intricate gameplay, ensuring a richer, more engaging, and diverse gaming experience for all," NetEase said.

Although heroes are set to receive balance updates, the developer said that due to players' recent acclimatization to Marvel Rivals, it won't be making extensive changes to or adjusting Team-Up abilities in Season 1.

"Instead, we will make minor adjustments to the existing Team-Up values," the developer added. "Fear not, for we are planning exciting redesigns and adjustments to Team-Up abilities in Season 2."

Some major changes coming with the patch include nerfs to some of the shooter's most popular heroes, including Captain America, who will receive a reduction to his shield restoration, Liberty Rush ability, and Freedom Charge.

Hulk will also get a minor nerf to his Indestructible Guard bringing it from 250 to 200 health, while Black Panther will get a combat survivability reduction, reducing the additional health provided after refreshing Vibranium Marks with Spirit Rend from 40 to 30, and the upper limit of additional health from 120 to 75.

NetEase will also be tweaking Hawkeye by "decreasing the medium-long range damage capability", reducing combat radius, as well as slightly improving the close combat resistance for the avenging archer.

Meanwhile, heroes like Cloak & Dagger and Moon Knight will receive buffs in some capacity, alongside Namor, Psylocke, and The Punisher. You can check out the long list of changes in the patch notes here.

Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls is scheduled to release on January 10 at 9 AM GMT / 1 AM PST / 4 AM ET.

The first season will also introduce the Fantastic Four to the roster as free, playable heroes, which includes Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and The Thing.