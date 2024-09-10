Minecraft to get more frequent content updates in the future, work on native PS5 version continues

Mojang Studios has shared its updated development plan for Minecraft, confirming that players will get more frequent content drops in the future.

In a new blog post, the developer explained that after 15 years since launch, it will be making improvements to its popular survival sandbox game by introducing new features more regularly moving forward.

"We know that you want new Minecraft content more often, which is why we’re changing our feature development rhythm," Mojang said.

The developer confirmed that instead of providing one free update during summer, it will now release "a number of free game drops throughout the year", all of which will vary in size and bring new features more frequently.

Mojang revealed that the first of these dropped in December 2023 with the arrival of visual changes and new functional storage containers, followed by the Armored Paws update in April 2024, which introduced armadillos, wolf variations, and wolf armor.

In addition to more regular content drops, the studio announced that it will now be focusing on "long-term initiatives to ensure we can continue to evolve Minecraft long into the future", although it stopped short of revealing these plans.

Mojang also touched on the native PlayStation 5 version of Minecraft, which was revealed earlier this year as a limited preview, and confirmed that the current-gen version of the game is still in the works.

Unfortunately, the studio didn't share an estimated release date, but it did confirm that over the coming year, it will be exploring ways to improve Minecraft’s multiplayer experience and "make it easier to find and connect with friends."

Minecraft Live, the game's annual celebration live stream, will be getting some changes, too. Instead of a single October broadcast, Mojang will provide two streams per year and explained they will become "more focussed" by retiring the mob vote and also feature details on what the development team is actively working on.

"We are excited for a future of Minecraft in which we get to share more features with you more regularly, and in which your suggestions continue to become a reality," Mojang said. "We hope you’ll join us for another fifteen years - and hopefully, even more."