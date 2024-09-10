How to watch the PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation today - will we finally see the PS5 Pro?

Sony has announced a surprise PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation where it will likely unveil the first official look at its next major console, the long-rumoured PlayStation 5 Pro.

To get ready for the broadcast, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming broadcast, including when and where to watch, as well as what we can expect from the showcase.

Start Time

The PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation is scheduled to broadcast later today on September 10 at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET / 4:00pm BST.

Where to watch?

If you’re looking to watch the PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation live, you’ll be able to tune in to the PlayStation YouTube channel or the PlayStation Twitch channel.

As with most industry broadcasts, there will likely be a pre-requisite countdown timer leading up to the actual event, just in case some viewers are late tuning in.

What to expect

Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation will be a 9-minute livestream and be hosted by Mark Cerny, Lead Architect of the PlayStation 5, and will “focus on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology”.

Although there’s no confirmation at this time, there strong reason to believe that Sony will finally reveal the PS5 Pro, a more powerful and technically advanced version of its 2020 console.

Rumours about the console have been stacking up for months. More recently, it was reported by industry insider Jeff Grubb that the PS5 Pro could be released over the Holiday season - likely between October and December - and could potentially cost between $600 and $700.

Grubb also predicted that the official console unveiling would arrive in September, like during a State of Play livestream, but the latest PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation announcement seems the most likely.