BioWare reveals Dragon Age: The Veilguard's skill tree progression and equipment upgrade system

BioWare has shared an in-depth look at Dragon Age: The Veilguard's progression system.

Following the latest gameplay demo, which gave us a deeper look at the world we'll be exploring in The Veilguard, BioWare has now offered a new deep dive into the game's leveling system.

In a new blog post accompanied by a 10-minute breakdown video, it was revealed that in a role-playing game (RPG), players will be able to reach a max level of 50, which is higher than its predecessor, Dragon Age: Inquisition.

BioWare said that the largest form of experience points comes from completing quests in this game and that the "bigger and more momentous the quest, the better the bonus will be."

We also got a look at the Constellation Skill Tree, featuring branching skill paths depending on the class and specialization the player chooses that appear to be more advanced than the previous game.

There will be slots for 'Class' for core skills and weapon proficiencies, 'Ability' which can be assigned to an ability slot on your toolbar, a 'Major Passive' or 'Ability Upgrade' option, to add effects or modify existing Abilities, as well as 'Traits' to modify existing class skills, and 'Minor Passive' or 'Stat Boost' upgrades to increase efficacy in Abilities.

"Node selections are designed to harmonize into cohesive builds. This ensures that Rook’s strength is always growing as the playstyle is being refined," BioWare explained.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard | Progression Deep Dive | Parts 1-3 - YouTube Watch On

As for armor, accessories, and weapons, players will be able to discover or purchase equipment across many places throughout Thedas and, like former Dragon Age games, each item will have its own unique stats.

Players will also be able to locate the Caretaker’s Workshop in the Lighthouse, you're headquarters, where you can upgrade and enchant equipment as well as unlock additional effects for Rook and their companions.

Upgraded equipment will also receive increased stats and each time Rook upgrades the rank of the Caretaker’s Workshop, more enchantments will become available, but only one single enchantment can be applied per item at a time.

Although players will initially have to align with a certain faction during character creation, this doesn't mean they're armor-type will be locked. Unlike in Inquisition, The Veilguard will let players transmogrify their equipment, allowing them to have the best armor in terms of stats while wearing a different appearance.

The Veilguard's seven companions will also have their own leveling system, with each level gained granting them two skill points.

"Each companion will have quests to deepen Rook’s bond with them, and this is one of the main ways for them to gain experience," BioWare said. "Companions also can gain experience through unique conversations and decisions with them. These quests and bonds are not limited to romantic interests; platonic friendships are just as important and in focus in Dragon Age: The Veilguard."

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to launch on October 31 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.