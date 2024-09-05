Star Wars Outlaws development team is 'pushing a lot of improvements' before the creative director moves back to The Division 3

Star Wars Outlaws' creative director has confirmed that he will be spending his last weeks working on the game to add more improvements, before moving on to The Division 3.

"It's been announced that I'm exec[utive] producer on The Division, so these are my last weeks, but I'm making sure that I'm pushing as much as I can on the last weeks," said Julian Gerighty in a recent interview with GamesRadar.

This doesn't mean all work on Massive Entertainment's open-world Star Wars game will stop, as Gerighty has revealed that the development team is now in the process of implementing some adjustments to Outlaws, which could mean quality-of-life updates and other hotfixes are on the way.

Gerighty also added that while he and other staff members don't have long left before they need to move back to The Division 3's development, they're trying their best to deliver the content planned for later this year.

"We're pushing a lot of improvements," he said. "We don't want to let it go. They're going to have to kick us out the door. And that's improvements, not just on the base game, but it's things that we're going to deliver later on this year and next year with the downloadable episodes that we're creating there."

These downloadable episodes are the two expansions previously announced for the game's Season Pass - Wild Card and A Pirate's Fortune - the first of which launches in Fall 2024 followed by the second in Spring 2025.

Gerighty also shared a little insight into both story packs, saying, "We're going to be able to build on that and make something that's really Sabacc themed," Gerighty said, referring to Wild Card's story.

"The next one that features Hondo from the animation [The Clone Wars] – he's a legendary Space Pirate, a great character, super humorous – so that it's space piracy and pushing the space aspect of the game, which, I mean, we would have loved to spend more time in space."

Although Gerighty will be moving on from Star Wars, he adds, "Whatever happens next, I'll be playing it for sure."

The Division 3 was announced last September but we don't have too many details about the game, only that Ubisoft was "actively building a team" in 2023, so the game is likely a few years away.