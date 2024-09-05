Star Wars Outlaws creative director is "a little disappointed" with review scores but glad "players are really connecting with what we did"

Star Wars Outlaws' creative director Julian Gerighty has said that he is disappointed with the game's review scores.

Ubisoft's open-world Star Wars game officially launched last week on PC and console and currently sits at a comfortable score of 76 on Metacritic despite its mixed reception across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Gerighty admitted that he was "a little disappointed" when the review scores were released, but is glad that players are connecting with the game either way.

"I'm a little disappointed with the Metacritic; Of course, recognition from press and critics is very important to us, but players are really connecting with what we did," Gerighty said.

The creative director added that there's a "level of pride, happiness, and sense of accomplishment" among the team at Massive Entertainment and that the team "literally reached for the stars" throughout the game's four-year development.

Gerighty continued, saying that Star Wars Outlaws will be a game players will keep coming back to for years and that the studio has plans to improve it further.

"This will be a game that millions of people are going to play for years and years, and we’re never going to stop improving it," he said. "Well, that’s a lie, we’ll probably stop improving it, but today my mind is not on stopping improving it."

In terms of what's to come, Massive Entertainment hasn't laid out plans for any quality-of-life improvements just yet, but we do know that more post-launch content will be arriving later this year.

As detailed in the Season Pass roadmap, Star Wars Outlaws will receive two story packs, both of which can be purchased separately if players didn't purchase the Gold or Ultimate Edition.

Story Pack One is called Wild Card and is set to arrive in Fall 2024, and will follow Kay Vess infiltrating a high-stakes Sabacc tournament alongside Lando Calrissian. Story Pack Two is A Pirate's Fortune, and will be released in Spring 2025, featuring the return of the fan-favorite pirate Hondo Ohnaka.