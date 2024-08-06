Star Wars Outlaws' roadmap has been revealed and will see the return of two fan-favorite characters in future DLC

The content roadmap for Star Wars Outlaws has been revealed.

Ahead of the game's release later this month, Ubisoft has shared a post-launch roadmap, providing details on upcoming Season Pass content.

First things first, at launch Season Pass owners will obtain the Kessel Runner character pack with outfits for Kay and Nix, and also gain access to an exclusive mission called 'Jabba’s Gambit'.

Ubisoft confirmed that all players will meet Jabba the Hutt in the main game, but Season Pass owners will gain an additional quest from the crime lord.

"Just as Kay is putting together a crew for her big heist, she receives a job from Jabba the Hutt himself - ND-5 owes the Hutts a debt from years ago, and Jabba has come to collect," the publisher teases.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In addition to these Season Pass exclusives, Star Wars Outlaws will receive two story packs included in the Season Pass, but will also be available to purchase separately.

The first expansion is called Wild Card, which is set to arrive in Fall 2024, and will find the game's protagonist Kay Vess infiltrating a high-stakes Sabacc tournament as she crosses paths with the iconic character and gambler Lando Calrissian.

When this story pack is released, Season Pass owners will also get access to the Hunter’s Legacy and Cartel Ronin bundles, each with additional outfits for Kay and her companion Nix, along with cosmetics for Kay’s speeder and her ship, the Trailblazer.

Coming in Spring 2025, players can expect the second story pack: A Pirate's Fortune.

"The Trailblazer’s reputation precedes Kay as she runs into veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka, who is looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates," the description reads, confirming that players will once again meet the fan-favorite character, known for his appearances in the animated shows The Clone Wars and Rebels.

Star Wars Outlaws launches on August 30 for for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Pre-orders are now available and will reward players with three days early access to the game on August 27 if they purchase the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition, or play with a Ubisoft+ Premium subscription.