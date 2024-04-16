It will cost you $110 total to access Star Wars Outlaws and its exclusive Jabba the Hutt mission

Star Wars Outlaws will feature a Jabba the Hutt mission, but it's locked behind the game's season pass.

Last week (April 9), Ubisoft announced that Massive Entertainment's open-world Star Wars game will be launching in August and also released a brand-new story trailer that revealed the details about pre-orders and its season pass.

While Star Wars Outlaws will be a single-player experience, players can expect two additional narrative expansions to arrive post-launch, one of which is called Jabba’s Gambit - "a Day 1 exclusive mission" featuring the iconic crime lord.

"Play the exclusive Jabba's Gambit mission at launch," the details for the season pass reads. "Just as Kay is putting together a crew for the Canto Bight heist, she receives a job from Jabba the Hutt himself. Turns out that ND-5 owes Jabba a debt from years ago, and he has come to collect."

However, it's now been confirmed that Jabba's Gambit won't be playable in the $70 / £56 base game and instead, users will need access to the season pass to gain access.

This means players will be required to spend an extra $40 / £32 alongside the standard edition, $110 / £94.99 for the Gold Edition, or $130 / £114 for the Ultimate Edition.

Each edition also comes with its respective pre-order and bonus goodies as well. Still, the high cost of each version has players expressing frustration online, with some calling out Ubisoft for putting additional content behind a paywall.

Although Ubisoft nor Massive Entertainment have not responded to the criticism, the publisher has provided a statement clarifying the purchase options.

"To clarify, Jabba the Hutt and the Hutt Cartel are one of the main syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws and will be part of the experience for everyone who purchases the game, regardless of edition," a Ubisoft representative told PC Gamer.

"The 'Jabba’s Gambit' mission is an optional, additional mission with the Hutt Cartel along Kay and Nix's journey across the Outer Rim. This mission will be available to those who purchase the season pass or an edition of the game which includes the season pass."

Star Wars Outlaws will launch on August 30, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.