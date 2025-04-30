The first two episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will premiere in Fortnite

They will be free to watch in the game on May 2 ahead of a May 4 Disney+ release

Players can also claim a free Stormtrooper skin right now

The first two episodes of the upcoming Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld TV show will premiere in Fortnite, where you will be able to watch them for free ahead of the series' Disney+ launch.

As revealed at the recent Star Wars Celebration event, Fortnite: Galactic Battle, the next season of content for the hit battle royale game, will focus on the hit multimedia franchise.

Ahead of the launch of Galactic Battle, which will introduce new Star Wars-themed content and gameplay, players will be able to visit the Star Wars Watch Party island on May 2 and see the first two episodes of the upcoming anthology animation series Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld.

The series will then launch for the paid Disney+ streaming service on May 4, so I wouldn't miss the chance to see some of it for free if you're interested. You will be able to find the island on the Fortnite main menu, or by searching the island code 2124-6713-8076.

Those who watch both episodes will be rewarded with the Asajj Ventress Loading Screen. In addition to a screen showing the episodes, the island will feature a score-based Battle Arena with waves of enemies to defeat and a leaderboard for top players.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If that wasn't enough, you are also able to get your hands on a free skin, the First Order Stormtrooper, right now by linking your Epic and MyDisney accounts.

You can learn how to do this and see the eligibility requirements via a dedicated page on the Epic Games website.

