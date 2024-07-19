Ubisoft insists Star Wars Outlaws won't be delayed following graphics criticism

Ubisoft has come out in defence of the Star Wars Outlaws graphics criticism and said it won't delay the game.

IGN published 10 minutes of Star Wars Outlaws gameplay earlier this week ahead of its August 30 launch date, showcasing the game's playable protagonist Kay Vess on an expert mission on the desert planet Tatooine.

However, the gameplay has since garnered some criticism, mainly for its graphics, frame-rate drops, animations, and effects, causing the video to gain over 13,000 dislikes in comparison to just 8,000 likes as per GamesRadar.

"The game itself seems cool but... doesn't it look awfully unpolished for something coming out in August?" one user asked in the comments.

Another wrote, "Why do the graphics look so poor and the particle effect[s] to explosion, and Kays face?"

In the latest Ubisoft Q1 FY2025 Sales call, when asked if the publisher would potentially delay the game following the gameplay criticism, Ubisoft chief financial officer Frederick Duguet said, "The game has gone gold, so the date is well confirmed for August 30."

"We'll shortly be seeing more content of very high quality and multiple hours that will really show the depths of the open world that is a key element of the promise to enjoy the exploration of the galaxy with multiple planets, so that should bode well for the game in terms of high-quality delivery."

Ubisoft chief executive officer Yves Guillemot then goes on to defend the footage and graphics, adding that he is sure of the final product's quality.

"As we've said also for Star Wars, the level of quality of the world and the experience is really very high," he said. "We are really leveraging our engine, and I think people will love it."

Star Wars Outlaws launches next month on August 30, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.