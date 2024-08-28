Latest PS5 Pro report states it's still coming this year and yes it will break the bank

The latest reports on a potential PS5 Pro are stating that the mid-gen refresh console is still on track for a release this year and yes, it'll likely cost you an arm and a leg.
As reported by GameSpot, the reports come from reporter Jeff Grubb, who spoke about the PS5 Pro in a recent episode of the Game Mess Mornings podcast. During the episode, Grubb stated that: "The last I heard, this thing [PS5 Pro] is still coming out this year."
Grubb also remarks that a State of Play presentation could be airing soon: "More recently, what I've heard is there is probably going to be a State of Play, not a Showcase, by the end of September," he says.
To be clear, Grubb does not specify whether or not the PS5 Pro will make its debut at this potential State of Play presentation. But there is certainly a possibility of it if the PS5 Pro is set to launch in the coming months; most likely over the Holiday season. Lastly, Grubb estimates that the PS5 Pro could cost around $600, but isn't ruling out a price as high as $700 for the upgraded hardware.
If Sony is set to launch a PS5 Pro this year, it would have beaten Microsoft to the punch in terms of mid-range refresh releases. Team Green does have new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S hardware on the way, including an all-digital Xbox Series X, a white variant of the 1TB Xbox Series S, and a special edition Series X with 2TB of storage and a unique galaxy pattern. We've even got a new Xbox console pre-order guide for those machines due to launch in October if you're keen to get one of those new models.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.