Lego Lord of the Rings, Shadow of Mordor, and Shadow of War are now available for free for Prime Gaming members

Amazon Prime Gaming members can now claim three Lord of the Rings games free of charge.

To celebrate the upcoming release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 on August 29, Amazon is now offering subscribers the chance to add three games inspired by the Tolkien universe to their collections.

The exclusive offer is running from today through September 30, 2024, with each title being offered a code for either GOG or access via Amazon Luna.

Those subscribed to Amazon Prime, which automatically unlocks the Prime Gaming benefit, can head over to PrimeGaming.com, log in to their account, and simply claim the three following games at no extra cost.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition - GOG

- GOG LEGO The Lord of the Rings - GOG

- GOG Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Amazon Luna in supported countries

While Lego The Lord of the Rings is inspired by the popular film trilogy, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War are spin-off action-adventure role-playing games (RPG) featuring an original narrative.

If you're not already a Prime member, you can currently claim a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to these games. Just like a regular membership, you'll get access to a ton of discounts, including savings on free delivery and access to other Amazon services like Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and more.

You can see the very best prices on an Amazon Prime subscription or claim your free trial below.

