Sony announces new PlayStation Accessories app that allows for full customization of the DualSense Edge controller on PC

Sony has announced a new way for users to customize their DualSense Edge controller on PC.

As revealed in a new X / Twitter post today, PC players will now be able to fully customize their DualSense Edge controller directly from their desktop thanks to the brand-new PlayStation Accessories app.

With this app, which you can download here, Windows users can change settings and update the controller's firmware directly from their PC. All you'll need after installing the program is a USB cable or Bluetooth to connect your controller to your PC.

In a short tutorial video provided alongside the announcement post, it looks like users can not only change button layouts but also change other aspects of the controller, such as Stick Sensitivity/Deadzone, Trigger Deadzone, and Vibration/Trigger Effect Intensity.

Starting today PC gamers can unleash the full customizable power of the DualSense Edge controller directly on their computer.With the PlayStation Accessories app, customize the controller’s settings and update its firmware directly from your Windows PC: https://t.co/QoPFGu8qC7 pic.twitter.com/FQHNkkfbSfAugust 27, 2024

Sony calls PlayStation Accessories the new name for "Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller" in the Version 2.0.0.13 patch notes on the download page, and notes that it's made "significant improvements to the overall design and user experience."

The company also recommends installing the latest update for your app and controller as soon as possible now that the update has been released.

Elsewhere, Sony will be raising the retail price of the PlayStation 5 and all related peripherals in Japan - including the PlayStation VR2 and DualSense Wireless controllers - beginning September 2.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company cites a "challenging external environment" that includes the "current fluctuations in the global economic situation" for its decision to deliver a price hike to its PlayStation tech.

This means that both the PS5 standard and digital edition will cost an additional 13,000 yen (roughly $90), making it the third price hike since the console launched in Japan in 2020.