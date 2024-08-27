BioWare reveals more about Dragon Age: The Veilguard's companions and their combat abilities

BioWare has revealed more details about Dragon Age: The Veilguard 's seven companions.

Following its PC and combat spotlight last week, the studio has officially kicked off what it's calling the "Companion's Week" part of its roadmap ahead of the release of its next Dragon Age game.

In an updated blog post , BioWare offered new insight into the characters you'll be able to recruit as the playable hero Rook with updated character profiles, including Harding, Davrin, Bellara, Taash, Lucanis, Emmrich, and Neve.

We've already seen sneak peeks of the characters through the 20-minute gameplay demo and the release date trailer the studio has previously released, but now we finally have confirmation on how these companions will aid you in battle, as well as what faction and class they belong to.

You can take a look at their character profiles below, but we know that there will be two warriors, two rogues, and three mages available for you to build a party. As for what exactly their abilities do, BioWare could potentially release additional gameplay teasers showcasing each character in action as we proceed through Companion's Week.

Lace Harding (Rogue) - Inquisition

Harding's skills with the bow are unmatched - her arrows can stagger enemies and shred armor.

Abilities:

Davrin (Warrior) - Grey Wardens

Fiercely loyal, Davrin brings his enemies down hard with a combination of mighty attacks, teaming with Assan to keep their companions out of danger.

Abilities:

Bellara Lutare (Mage) - The Veil Jumpers

Bellara manipulates the Fade and uses electricity and control magic to support her Companions and diminish the powers of their foes.

Abilities:

Tassh (Warrior) - The Lords of Fortune

Blunt and straightforward, Taash is a mighty warrior, who wields dual-axes and breathes out flames, igniting enemies with draconic fury.

Abilities:

Lucanis Dellamorte (Rogue) - The Antivan Crows

Lucanis stylishly deals necrotic damage in battle with his dual-daggers, whilst supporting his companions with potions and buffs.

Abilities:

Emmrich Volkarin (Mage) - The Mourn Watch

Emmrich summons forth spirits of the dead to both entangle and hinder his enemies and heal his companions.

Abilities:

Neve Gallus (Mage) - The Shadow Dragons

Neve uses her talents as an ice mage to freeze and slow enemies, stopping them in their tracks.

Abilities:

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches on October 31 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.