Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.7 launches on April 23, 2025

It adds a new story chapter, plus two new S-rank agents to play

This is on top of new in-game events and gameplay modes

Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.7, or 'Bury Your Tears with the Past', will launch next week on April 23 and brings a wealth of new content to the popular urban fantasy game.

Foremost, the update introduces a new story chapter that concludes the arc from the game's first season. It will see players discovering the truth behind the Sacrifice crisis, learning more about the enigmatic Hugo and partnering with a special investigator to venture into the hollow.

Image 1 of 4 Vivian carries a parasol and a rapier (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Hugo is finally becoming a playable agent (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Robin's cards can have a range of effects (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Overtimeboo is a whole mood (Image credit: Hoyoverse)

Two new playable S-rank characters will be added, both members of the Mockingbird faction. Vivian, an ether anomaly agent, is armed with both a parasol and a rapier, which can be used to seamlessly shift between ground and aerial attacks. Hugo, an ice attack agent, carries a suitcase that can transform into a deadly scythe, slicing through enemies. He has the special ability to trigger the Totalize effect when hitting stunned foes, which inflicts additional damage based on the remaining duration of the stun effect.

In addition to this, two new Bangboo companions are also on the way. There's the S-rank Robin, a Mockingbird member capable of throwing randomized cards with a wide range of effects, and my personal favorite the A-rank Overtimeboo. A tired office worker, Overtimeboo brings a whole desk and PC setup to the battlefield, typing away happily until a computer crash sends them into a fit dangerous fit of rage.

As someone who has lost hours of important work to PC issues in the past, I can certainly relate and will be trying to add this upcoming arrival to my team as soon as possible.

No update would be complete without a slew of new in-game events and this time around the most significant is 'Say It With Flowers'. This sees players embrace the role of a flower shop manager, creating unique floral arrangements. By completing design commissions, you will be able to unlock plenty of rewards and permanent interactive floral arrangement gameplay for Quality Time mode.

The Fall Guys inspired Bangboo Bash is also making a return with a ranked mode, offering exclusive event titles and plenty of polychromes for those eager to climb the ranks.

If you want to try Zenless Zone Zero ahead of the update, the game is available now as a free-to-play title on PC, mobile, and PlayStation 5.