Claim a free Xbox FPS with your Amazon Prime subscription, plus loads of great PC games including two massive RPGs

It's always worth checking in to see what's new in the world of Prime Gaming and this week might have some of the best freebies yet.

If you're not familiar with the Prime Gaming service, it's a perk included with your Amazon Prime membership at no additional cost. It offers a rotating selection of free games, with new options added every few weeks.

These aren't just demos or limited time trials either, but rather fully fledged copies that you can keep for good - even if you choose to end your subscription at a later date. They're offered either via Amazon's own PC gaming launcher or as keys that you can redeem on various platforms such as the Epic Games Store or GoG.

Although PC gaming is the clear focus, there are occasionally even console games up for grabs too, which is exactly what makes this week's roster so special. But before we dive into my top picks from the current selection, those without an active Amazon Prime subscription can take advantage of a free trial or see the best prices for a monthly and yearly subscription below.

Claim Wolfenstein: Youngblood for Xbox, plus PC hits like Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Right now, the most exciting game up for grabs is an Xbox copy of Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, this co-op shooter wasn't too warmly received by series fans when it launched back in 2019 but I honestly think it's a pretty enjoyable time - especially if you manage to get a friend on board for the ride.

Set in an alternate history where the Nazis defeated the allies with advanced technology in WW2, you play as the twin daughters of Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz as they shoot their way through a futuristic occupied Paris.

It benefits from strong art direction that looks superb on modern consoles, plus a wide arsenal of weapons to master. Unlike other Wolfenstein games, it also has some light RPG mechanics - incentivising you to replay missions to level up and unlock powerful new abilities.

If you would rather play on PC, then Prime Gaming has you covered. You can claim a free PC copy in addition to the Xbox version right now.

(Image credit: 2K)

Still want even more to play? There are some great PC games up for grabs too. I would highly recommend adding Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut to your collection. It's an open-ended RPG with fantastic combat, multiple open-world maps to explore, and an intriguing story that takes more than 30 hours to beat. This Director's Cut version comes packed with extra features and improvements, too.

If you want a very different kind of experience, then definitely check out the kingdom management game Yes, Your Grace. Don't be fooled by its cute pixel art look, though, as this is a tricky game with some tough choices in store.

That's far from everything, however, as some truly phenomenal games that I've highlighted over the past weeks are still up on the page right now.

This includes The Outer Worlds, a truly massive first-person open-world RPG set in a humorous sci-fi universe where you have a significant impact on the story. It's got great character customization and plenty of replayability, but beware that it's only going to be available until March 5 - so you'll want to act quickly and grab it before it's too late.

BioShock Infinite Complete Edition is also a hit and one of my favorite shooter games of all time thanks to its highly memorable story, wonderfully crafted 1920s inspired world, and suite of powerful magical combat abilities to master. You even get all of the game's downloadable content (DLC), which includes two fully-fledged story add-ons, some challenge mode maps, and bonus gear packs.

If you're interested in experiencing another entry in the series, BioShock 2 Remastered is a strong pick too. This criminally underrated installment lets you experience the fan-favorite underwater city of Rapture through the eyes of a hulking Big Daddy creature, with its own engaging standalone narrative to discover.

To make your selection and see all the other games included with your Amazon Prime subscription, simply head over to the Prime Gaming homepage and login with your Amazon account.