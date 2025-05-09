Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.3 adds a cute cat burglar, plus a pudgy plushy that heals you and blasts enemies with rainbows

Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.3 launches on May 21

The update expands the game's story, and introduces new characters Hyacine and Cipher

New events and relics revealed, too, as well as a major expansion to the Divergent Universe game mode

The time has rolled around again for Hoyoverse to reveal exactly what's coming up in the Version 3.3 update for Honkai: Star Rail.

'The Fall at Dawn's Rise', which launches later this month on May 21, will introduce two new five-star characters to the game, a new story chapter, several new events, new relics, an expansion to the Divergent Universe game mode, and more optimizations to the ever-growing RPG.

The first of the two new characters is Hyacine: a five-star Wind character on the Rememberance path. Based on the footage from the recent livestream, she looks like a strong support unit who can restore HP and increase the maximum HP of your party members with help from her summon, Little Ica.

With all the HP scaling characters we've got in the game in the last couple of patches, it seems she will be a natural fit alongside Castorice and Tribbie – and a worthwhile upgrade to those teams currently running Luocha or Gallagher in the sustain role.

The second playable five-star in Cipher. She is on the Quantum element and follows the Path of Nihility. Her gimmick is all based around marking a single high HP opponent on the battlefield, performing follow-up attacks when allies damage that target, and using her ultimate to unleash a devastating amount of damage based on the total recorded damage the target has received.

Image 1 of 3 Hyacine pairs up with her memosprite Little Ica to heal allies (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Cipher applies a mark to targets and unleashes a huge amount of damage based on ally attacks (Image credit: Hoyoverse) A Mario Kart-style racing game is one of the events coming in Version 3.3 (Image credit: Hoyoverse)

It's a kit that makes a lot more sense in practice, with Hoyo showing off her effectiveness in combat with Acheron and Jiaoqiu in one party, and Castorice in another.

I had no plans to pull her for my account, but now I could be tempted. However, anyone thinking of going for new characters will also have to consider that The Herta and Aglaea will also re-run during Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the patch, respectively.

While the new characters are the main draw, Version 3.3 will also introduce the next chapter in the game's story that builds towards the final battle of the Flame-Chase Journey. That will be a confrontation with the Sky Titan, a hundred-eyed giant bird named Aquila, who will also serve as a new end-game boss.

Other new additions include a bizarre-looking racing event, the return of a combat event that looks to take inspiration from the item evolutions of Vampire Survivors, new relics to farm, and an expansion to the roguelite Divergent Universe mode that adds more buffs, rewards and mechanics.

Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.3 launches on May 21. The free-to-play RPG is available now on PC, mobile and PlayStation 5.