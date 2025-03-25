Ugreen reveals exclusive Genshin Impact collection and they're some of the most eye-catching charging products I've ever used

Ugreen has announced a new line of Genshin Impact charging products

They're themed around the character Kinich and his companion Ajaw

It includes a co-branded power bank, wireless charging stand, charging plug, and cable

Mobile accessory maker Ugreen has announced a new partnership with Genshin Impact to launch an exclusive collection of co-branded charging products inspired by the hugely popular playable character Kinich.

The Ugreen x Genshin Impact line is available now via the Ugreen website and Amazon in a wide range of countries including the US and UK. It features four new special edition products, each with a unique and adorable design.

(Image credit: Ugreen)

First, there's the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank Genshin Impact Edition, which packs a massive 20,000mAh battery into a portable charger with two USB Type-C ports that can be used at the same time on top of a USB-A output. One Type-C port supports 100W fast charging, which tops up compatible devices in impressive times. According to the manufacturer, this can take an iPhone 15 Pro from zero to 55% in just 30 minutes.

It also has a smart display, with a crisp TFT LCD panel that shows the power bank's current battery level and charging status. It's a very practical addition and, in this special edition, even comes with its own exclusive animations starring Kinich's pixel art companion Ajaw.

The front of the power bank is adorned with bright artwork showing Kinich and Ajaw too, while the sides feature a more subtle pattern plus some Ugreen x Genshin Impact branding.

The Ugreen Nexode Power Bank Genshin Impact Edition costs $89.99 / £74.99 - only about $10 / £5 more than the current going price of the standard version which seems like a great deal for fans given the much cooler design here.

(Image credit: Ugreen)

Next is the Ugreen Magflow Wireless Charger Genshin Impact Edition, a folding 2-in-1 wireless charger that might be the perfect fit for your next trip if you're an iPhone user.

It's compact, so can easily be folded and stashed in a bag, and delivers 15W fast charging with Qi2 certification. There's a MagSafe-compatible magnetic charging pad to hold your phone with 75 degrees of adjustment and, when unfolded, a small charging dock for compatible earbuds (such as recent AirPods).

You also get a USB-C port for charging smartwatches or other accessories, conveniently covering all of your devices while occupying just one socket.

This special edition version has a unique black and neon green design that draws on everything from the Yumkasaurus enemies in the Natlan region in Genshin Impact to Kinich's Constellation and Element Skill.

The Ugreen Magflow Wireless Charger Genshin Impact Edition costs $59.99 / £44.99.

(Image credit: Ugreen)

If you're after powerful charging, then the Ugreen Nexode Charger Genshin Impact Edition should have you covered.

It's small, coming in at 2.59 x 1.57 x 1.22in / 66 x 40 x 31mm in its US variant, but boasts 65W fast charging ideal for everything from laptops to mobile phones and tablets.

It has three separate USB ports: two 65W USB Type-C ports and one 22.5W USB Type-A port (though bear in mind that power distribution varies if multiple cables are connected). As a flagship-level charger, it also boasts the company's 'GaNInfinity' chip, which it claims improves efficiency and keeps temperatures cool.

On the design front, you get more artwork featuring Kinich and Ajaw on one side. On the other, you can find a neat pattern inspired by Ajaw. This is on top of the expected Ugreen x Genshin Impact branding.

The Ugreen Nexode Charger Genshin Impact Edition costs $39.99 / £37.99.

(Image credit: Ugreen.)

Last but not least is the Ugreen USB-C to USB-C Cable Genshin Impact Edition. As the name would suggest, this is a simple 3.28ft / 1m long USB cable with some extra Genshin Impact flair.

In addition to sturdy aluminum connectors, it's braided with neon green nylon and even comes equipped with a cute Ajaw cable tidy. It supports up to 100W charging, making it a good fit for any of the other collab products, plus USB 2.0 compatibility for transfer speeds up to 480Mbps.

The Ugreen USB-C to USB-C Cable Genshin Impact Edition is the cheapest item in the collection, coming in at $9.99 / £7.49.

Hands-on impressions

(Image credit: Ugreen)

I've had the chance to go hands-on with the entire collection over the last month thanks to a collectible gift box provided by Ugreen.

I've definitely been most impressed with the Nexode Power Bank thanks to its eye-catching bright print and very strong performance. It feels very robust and charges my Porsche Design Honor Magic 6 RSR phone to almost 80% in just half an hour, which is more than enough juice to play hours of Genshin Impact on the train and leaves previous power banks that I've owned in the dust.

The animations of this special edition are cute too, and demonstrate a high level of attention to detail from Ugreen.

Although I'm less of an Apple user now, having made the leap from an iPhone 15 Plus just a few months ago, the Ugreen Magflow Wireless Charger was good in my testing. It's a tad fiddly to unfold, but once set up doesn't take up much space and would be very convenient to have on a desk or bedside table - especially on a trip.

As for the Nexode Charger and the cable, they're not the most exciting parts of the collection aside from the unique look. Having multiple ports accessible from one socket is very convenient though and I haven't had any issues charging anything from my work laptop to a Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck OLED.

The gift box came packed with exclusive merch, including an adorable acrylic standee showing Kinich and little Ajaw. This was on top of a themed magnetic phone kickstand grip, power bank pouch, fridge magnet, phone lanyard, and transparent photo frame. All in all, it's a lovely little bundle that fans of the character would certainly enjoy.

This gift box is not available to buy, but if you want to get your hands on one there will be opportunities to win it in giveaways via Ugreen's official X / Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

Not yet tried Genshin Impact? The free-to-play game is available now on PC and mobile in addition to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.