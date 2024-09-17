These new Genshin Impact gaming mice from Logitech G could be one seriously cute addition to your PC setup

Gaming hardware brand Logitech G has announced a new multi-year partnership to produce an official Genshin Impact PC gaming line of products at Logi Play 2024. The initial line up includes a number of special edition gaming mice with designs inspired by various Genshin Impact characters.

The first of these to arrive will be a Logitech G309 Lightspeed gaming mouse with a special design based on the icy and majestic Kamisato Ayaka. It’s an eye-catching combination of a white palm grip and pink side buttons, with art of the character and a blue background pattern printed prominently on the main mouse buttons.

Some little details, like a small pink print of the character's name, really elevate the overall look. It features all the bells and whistles of the regular Logitech G309 Lightspeed too, such as its Lightforce hybrid switches, a 600+ hour battery life in Bluetooth mode, and the ability to save up to five on board profiles.

Pre-orders for the mouse are available now via Amazon for $79.99 in the US with shipping expected towards the end of the month. As someone with an entirely blue and pink PC setup, this has already shot straight to the top of my wishlist.

Three new G305 Lightspeed models have also been announced and are expected to arrive early next year. Each is white, with a colorful character print on the main mouse buttons. This includes a baby blue Sayu design, an orange Thoma design, and, my personal favorite, a fiery red Shikanoin Heizou design.

There are also even more Genshin Impact products on the horizon, including headsets, keyboards, and keyboard and mouse bundles.

Regarding the collaboration, vice president of global business development at Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse Fish Ling said that “we are excited to work with Logitech G as both teams share the passion for gaming and technology, and pay great attention to detail.”

“With reliable technology from Logitech G and delicate designs inspired by our beloved Genshin Impact characters,” he continued, “we hope the official Genshin Impact gear can be a helpful companion during the daily and Teyvat adventure for our fans and gamers.”

Alongside this announcement, an update has also been released for the Logitech G Cloud handheld which has enabled built-in controller compatibility in Genshin Impact.