Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets official roadmap teasing PC spotlight and "high-level combat"

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will finally receive an official release date today as BioWare shares the full roadmap leading up to its launch.

It's been a long time coming, but Dragon Age fans can rest easy because the launch date for the next title in the RPG series is set to be revealed in a brand-new trailer scheduled to go live on August 15 at 5PM BST / 9AM PST / 12PM EST.

Alongside the release date announcement trailer, BioWare has also shared a detailed roadmap featuring weekly spotlights on the game, offering a more in-depth look at The Veilguard in the lead up to its official launch.

The release date for #DragonAge: The Veilguard will be revealed TOMORROW! We're excited to share this moment with our fans with a release date trailer, and in the coming weeks we'll also have high-level warrior combat gameplay, Companions Week, and more. 💜 Tune in to our… pic.twitter.com/Djft37NIh5August 14, 2024

Starting on August 19, fans will receive new gameplay footage, this time showcasing "high-level warrior combat" on PC. When the game was revealed earlier this summer with an exciting 20-minute gameplay demo , BioWare showed the rogue class in action, alongside a glimpse of the world we'll be exploring.

The following week, on August 26, will be "Companions week" which will seemingly be a rundown of everything players need to know about The Veilguard's cast of characters , including the seven companions you'll meet along your journey.

On August 30, BioWare will be holding a special developer Q&A in the official Dragon Age Discord channel, where fans will likely be able to ask questions about the upcoming game. Then on September 3, IGN will begin its month-long exclusive coverage of the game where we can expect more interviews from developers and new looks.

The final blank slot in the roadmap mentions "Much more to come in September and beyond", so BioWare clearly has plans to reveal even more about The Veilguard before the game launches later this year on PS5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S and PC.

