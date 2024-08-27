Sony raises the price of a PS5 in Japan yet again - the third time since launch

Sony Interactive Entertainment is raising the price of the PlayStation 5 in Japan next month.

That's according to a new PlayStation Japan Blog post (which we machine translated), where Sony announced that it will be revising the suggested retail price of the PS5 and "related peripherals" on September 2, 2024.

"Given the recent challenging external environment, including the current fluctuations in the global economic situation, and the impact it will have on our business, we have reached this decision," the company explained.

This means both versions of the PS5 - the standard and digital edition - will cost an additional 13,000 yen (roughly $90), making it the third price hike since the console launched in Japan in 2020.

As of September 2, the PS5 will cost 79,980 yen ($552.39 / £417.98) and the PS5 Digital Edition will cost 72,980 yen ($504.05 / £381.39).

As Sony details in the blog post, other PlayStation tech will also be getting a price increase, including all DualSense Wireless controllers and their color variations, which will now cost 11,480 yen ($79.29 / £59.99), as well as the PlayStation VR2 and the PlayStation VR2 "Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle", both of which will cost 89,980 yen ($621.15 / £470.19) and 94,980 yen ($655.67 / £496.11) respectively.

More items being revised also include the DualSense Edge, the Wireless Controller (Dualshock 4), the PlayStation Portal, the Pulse Explore Wireless Earphones, and the Pulse Elite Wireless Headset.

The latest retail price increase comes just after new rumors recently emerged about the PlayStation 5 Pro.

According to industry commentator Jeff Grubb and reported by GameSpot, Sony is gearing up for an upcoming State of Play in September, where he said it could potentially reveal its next console. Grubb also said that if it were to be announced at this time, it could then go on sale in October at an estimated price of $600 - $700.