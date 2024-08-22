Concord has been in development for 8 years, lead developer says Firewalk Studios is 'strapped in and ready to push it for years to come'

Sony's upcoming live-service multiplayer shooter Concord has been in development for eight years.

This comes from Concord's lead character designer, Jon Weisnewski, in a X / Twitter post celebrating the launch of the 5v5 first-person shooter, where he said he joined the project when Firewalk Studios was five years deep into working on the game (via IGN).

"The game has been in development for around 8 years and I’ve been there for almost 5 of them," Weisnewski said. "We don’t get a lot of Launch Days in our careers so today is special for a ton of reasons. Oblige me some good vibes today."

The hero shooter is available right now on PlayStation 5 and PC for those who purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition, but will be playable for all users when it officially releases tomorrow, August 30, 2024.

According to Weisnewski, it's just the beginning for Firewalk Studios as it prepares for the "years to come".

"Concord has so much humanity and depth to it," the developer added. "I really hope people give it a shot. Insanely proud of the game and we’re strapped in and ready to push it for years to come."

Despite being a live-service shooter, it's been confirmed that Concord won't have a Battle Pass, since Firewalk wanted to focus its attention on making the game a "rewarding and robust experience on day one, where just playing the game, leveling up your accounts and characters, and completing jobs yields meaningful rewards."

The shooter will, however, feature microtransactions in the form of downloadable content (DLC) that will allow players to purchase optional cosmetics like character skins.

Concord will also receive free post-launch content that will bring additional Freegunners (playable characters) maps and more "regular post-launch seasons and updates".