BioWare shares PC features for Dragon Age: The Veilguard including ultrawide resolutions and DualSense haptic support - and reveals that the game has been tested for 200,000 hours on PC

BioWare has revealed the PC features for Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC ahead of its October launch.

As promised in its official roadmap that was released last week, the studio has shared a new blog post detailing everything players need to know about the PC version of the upcoming role-playing game (RPG), along with a list of exclusive features for the platform.

BioWare explained that it created a dedicated team to focus specifically on PC because "getting the PC experience just right was crucial." This resulted in PCs making up 40% of the studio's platform testing effort, amounting to over 200,000 hours of performance and compatibility testing.

In addition to the testing hours, BioWare did close to 10,000 hours of user research when it came to testing controls and UI on both keyboard and mouse, and controllers.

This means that The Veilguard on PC will feature native support for PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers with haptics support, as well as the Xbox controllers, with the option to transition between controllers or keyboard and mouse while playing or in menus.

The Veilguard will have numerous ways to play, BioWare said, so it's implemented a way for players to choose by adding the ability to customize class-specific keybinds that you can easily switch between.

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

In terms of graphics, the game will support 21:9 Ultrawide monitors alongside standard resolution options, as well as full HDR support. PC players will also be able to disable the option "Cinematic Aspect Ratio", which will remove the black bars during cutscenes, adjust the field of view with the FOV slider, and experience an uncapped framerate.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unlike previous games in the series, players will now be able to change their graphics settings without having to reboot their game after saving their preset. With The Veilguard, graphics and display settings are reflected in real-time on screen, so players can see exactly what tweaks they are making.

Although previously confirmed last month, BioWare has reiterated that the upcoming Dragon Age game will be Steam native - no EA App required - and Steam Deck verified with Cloud Save support, allowing players to switch between the handheld and PC seamlessly.

As for the advanced settings, the RPG will offer a series of ray tracing features, an Ultra RT mode for high-end builds, as well as upscaling options, such as NVIDIA DLSS 3 and FSR 2.2, which BioWare said has been "heavily modified", and XeSS.

The game will also support DLSS 3 with frame generation and NVIDIA Reflex, but you can take a look at the complete specifications below.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will launch on October 31 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC features:

Display Features

Full Support for 21:9 Ultra Wide Resolutions

Ability to Uncap Frame Rate

VSync, including fractional rate VSync

HDR Support

Optional Upscaling (DLSS 3, FSR 2.2, XeSS)

NVIDIA Reflex

DLSS 3 Frame Generation

Optional Dynamic Resolution Scaling

Cinematic Aspect Ratio (Disable this option for cinematic 21:9 ratio)

Graphics Settings

Presets Available (Low, Medium, High, Ultra)

Texture Settings Texture Quality Texture Filtering

Light & Shadow Settings Lighting Quality Contact Shadow Ambient Occlusion Screen Space Reflections Volumetric Lighting Sky Quality

Ray Tracing Settings* Ray-Traced Reflections Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion Ultra Ray Tracing

Geometry Settings Level Of Detail Strand Hair Terrain Quality Terrain Decoration Quality Visual Effects Quality

Camera Effects Depth of Field Vignette Motion Blur Post Processing Quality Field of View



Controls

Class-specific Keybinds

Keyboard + Controller Bindings

Ray Tracing can be "ON" or turned to "Selective". Selective Mode enables Ray Tracing features in specific areas that can best take advantage of the feature.