Concord developer confirms the game won't have a battle pass - "You own Concord, Concord doesn't own you"

Sony's upcoming live-service multiplayer shooter Concord will not have a battle pass.

Developer Firewalk Studios has put concerns to rest and assured players that its 5v5 shooter set to release later this year won't have a paid battle pass, explaining that it wants to focus its attention on offering a rewarding Concord experience.

"Concord does not have a Battle Pass," the developer said in an X/Twitter post. "We wanted to focus our attention on making Concord a rewarding and robust experience on day one, where just playing the game, leveling up your accounts and characters, and completing jobs yields meaningful rewards."

The shooter will, however, feature microtransactions in the form of downloadable content (DLC) that will allow players to purchase optional character skins.

In terms of post-launch plans, Firewalk said that it will be bringing new Freegunners (playable characters) maps, modes and more through "regular post-launch seasons and updates" that will be available for all players at "no additional-cost". It explained that it will reveal its content roadmap very soon.

When Concord was officially revealed during Summer Game Fest in June, the game received a cinematic trailer introducing us to the game's core cast. Firewalk has now announced that the shooter will come with the first three in-game cinematic vignettes at launch, which will release weekly.

These cinematics will allow players to get to know he characters more and learn about their life as Freegunners, as well as about the broader world of Concord.

Concord's Early Access and Open Beta weekends recently wrapped up, which allowed players on PS5 and PC to experience a trial version of the multiplayer game with all 16 Freegunners unlocked.

For those who did participate, Firewalk has confirmed that progress from either Beta will not carry over to the game's official launch on August 23, 2024, however, they will receive exclusive rewards upon the game's release.