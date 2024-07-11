Concord Beta Early Access kicks off this weekend for PlayStation Plus members

Firewalk Studios has revealed the details for Concord's Early Access and Open Beta weekends.

In a new PlayStation Blog, the developer confirmed that the Concord Beta Early Access weekend on PS5 and PC will begin tomorrow, July 12 at 10am PDT / 7pm CEST / 6pm BST and run to July 14. Those on PS5 can pre-download it starting today (July 11).

The game's Open Beta will follow a week later on July 18 at 10am PDT / 7pm CEST / 6pm BST and run through to July 21. Players on PS5 will be able to pre-download the game starting on July 17.

Additionally, PlayStation Plus members can participate in the Beta Early Access weekend by looking for the option to download and play the trial from the game's store on the console.

Players who pre-order any edition of Concord will also gain access to the Beta Early Access weekend, as well as four extra codes to share with friends. But it's important to note that extra codes will be for the same platform you pre-order the game on.

(Image credit: Firewalk Studios)

Firewalk also confirmed that all 16 of Concord's Freegunners will be unlocked and available to play and customize during the Early Access and Open Beta weekends.

Three modes, Clash Point, Trophy Hunt, and Cargo Run, will be available to play during the Beta Early Access weekend, as well, which can played in four maps: Freewater, Star Chamber, Water Hazard, and Shock Risk.

The developer explained that when the Open Beta weekend begins, it will then add another mode called Area Control and a new map called Bone Mines.

Progress will carry over between the weekends, however, progress from either Beta will not carry over to the game's official launch on August 23, 2024.

For participating in both events, players will also receive rewards upon the game's release, including a Frog Weapon Charm - which stands for “From Orbit to Ground”, and is the name of the Northstar’s drop ship - a Star Flare Icon and Business Card.

The PC specifications have also been revealed for the full game in the previously mentioned blog post, along with some features that will be supported during the Beta, which you can read below.

The Concord Beta will support:

4K*

Ultrawide 21:9*

Uncapped Framerate*

KBM and DualSense Controller Support

Custom Key Mapping

FSR 3**

DLSS 3.7**

* Requires a compatible PC and display

** Requires a compatible PC and graphics card