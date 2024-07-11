Star Wars Outlaws planets take five minutes to travel across on a speeder and are around three times the size of Assassin's Creed Odyssey map zones

Massive Entertainment has shared brand-new details about Star Wars Outlaws' planets and revealed just how big they actually are.

In a recent interview with IGN, creative director at Massive Entertainment Julian Gerighty, and game director Mathias Karlson offered new insight into the planetary designs of their upcoming open-world Star Wars game and were able to confirm how traversal works in the galaxy far, far away.

According to Gerighty, the first moon that you visit in the game, Toshara, will take "four or five minutes nonstop" to cross in completion on your speeder and compared the size of the game's maps to Assassin's Creed Odyssey's zones, but combined together.

"It was less about how big, but more about how long in terms of traversal with the speeder it would be,” Gerighty explained. "[Toshara takes] four or five minutes nonstop, which doesn't sound like a lot, but once you're committed it's a fairly large amount and you are always going to be distracted.

"Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which was one of the games that we were looking at while creating this, you have different zones on the map [...][Toshara is] two or three of those put together."

It was also said that every planet in Outlaws varies in scale, but that Toshara is roughly the same size as the jungle planet of Akiva, but slightly smaller than the iconic planet, Tatooine.

In the same interview, we also learned that the game will have a fog of war over every map and that every planet won't feature icons or markers on maps until the player explores.

Star Wars Outlaws is scheduled to release on August 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with pre-orders now available. While Outlaws will be a single-player game, players can also expect two narrative expansions to arrive post-launch, including one that has already been revealed as "a Day 1 exclusive mission", called Jabba’s Gambit.