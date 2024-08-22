Civilization 7's narrator revealed as Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie

Sid Mier's Civilization 7's narrator has been revealed to be the actor behind a fan-favorite Game of Thrones character.

The next installment in the popular strategy series is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on February 11, 2025, and as with every Civilization game, there must be a narrator along for the journey.

In a new live-action reveal trailer shared during Gamescom 2024, developer Firaxis confirmed that actor Gwendoline Christie will narrate Sid Meier's Civilization 7.

Best known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in the hit HBO television series Game of Thrones, and more recently Netflix's Sandman, Christie's role as narrator was teased alongside a new glimpse into what to expect in the upcoming sequel. You can check it out below:

This isn't the first time a Game of Thrones star has played a narrator in the Civilization franchise. Actor Sean Bean, known for his role as Ned Stark in the fantasy series, served as the voice in Civilization 6.

Previously, Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy narrated Civilization 4, followed by William Morgan Sheppard in Civilization 5.

Pre-orders for Civilization 7 are currently available on Steam alongside the digital-only Sid Meier's Civilization 7 Founder's Edition, which is only available until February 28, 2025, as well as the Deluxe Edition.

Each edition comes with its own unique extras, like additional content packs, civilizations, and cosmetics, but pre-purchasing either version will offer advanced early access on February 6.