Balatro gets new decks inspired by The Witcher, Vampire Survivors, Dave The Diver, and Among Us in a free update today

LocalThunk has released a free update for its roguelike card game Balatro, featuring decks inspired by The Witcher, Vampire Survivors, Dave The Diver, and Among Us.

The announcement kicked off today's Nintendo Direct IndieWorld Partner Showcase, where it was revealed that the free Balatro: Friends of Jimbo update is now available across all platforms, which includes PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

From the gameplay trailer, which you can see below, it looks like each new deck included in the free update will feature themed cards inspired by their respective collaborations.

For instance, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt deck includes cards with designs based on the series' main characters, Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. It seems that the Vampire Survivors, Dave The Diver, and Among Us decks will also feature characters and locations drawn from their games, too.

LocalThunk also seemed to tease that additional Balatro collaborations will arrive in the future, as the end of the trailer hints, "That will do... for now", suggesting even more to come.

Balatro launched earlier this year and is a roguelike card game inspired by poker with satisfying deckbuilding mechanics, boss battles, an in-depth campaign mode with eight difficulties, as well as challenge and seeded runs.

"Combine valid poker hands with unique Joker cards in order to create varied synergies and builds," the description reads. "Earn enough chips to beat devious blinds, all while uncovering hidden bonus hands and decks as you progress. You’re going to need every edge you can get in order to reach the boss blind, beat the final ante, and secure victory."

It's among Steam's most popular games of 2024 and is sitting at an "Overwhelming Positive" rating with over 41,140 reviews.