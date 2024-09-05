Focus Entertainment is giving fans a chance to win a Space Marine 2 PS5 for a limited time

To celebrate the upcoming launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Focus Entertainment is now holding a sweepstakes for a custom PlayStation 5.

The publisher shared the details on X / Twitter today, where it showcased the first images of the decked-out console "blessed by the Emperor". It features royal blue casing, gold detailing, and a fully customized stand with attachable accessories.

A custom blue and gold PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller will also be included with the limited edition prize.

To enter for a chance of winning the PS5, you need to follow the official Focus Entertainment account on social media, retweet and like the post, and then reply with #SpaceMarine2.

There are alternate ways to enter depending on the social media platform, but you can read more about the sweepstakes rules here.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! 🚨Here's your chance to win a unique, custom #SpaceMarine2 PlayStation 5 (blessed by the Emperor)! The lucky winner will also get a key of the game. 🍀To enter:- follow us- RT & like this post- reply with #SpaceMarine2Rules: https://t.co/errOw5W9B9 pic.twitter.com/VaqExLuTIFSeptember 4, 2024

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is set to launch on September 9 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, although early access is now live for those who pre-ordered the Gold or Ultra Edition.

In our recent review for Space Marine 2, Cat Bussell called the shooter a "well-crafted power trip elevated by stellar combat and awe-inspiring visuals," and although it "lacks depth in some places and overreaches in others, fans of Warhammer 40,000 or third-person action games will find themselves well served here."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last month, developer Saber Interactive shared the post-launch roadmap for the game, detailing future free updates, like private PvE lobbies, ultrawide support, and the Battle Barge Sparring Arena.

Season 2, which is planned for later this year, will see new PvE missions, as well as a Lethal difficulty and a new enemy type, while Seasons 3 and 4, set to arrive in 2025, will add new even more playable content and additional chapters.