A Hogwarts Legacy sequel is a big priority for Warner Bros

Warner Bros. Discovery has said that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is a big priority for the company.

Speaking at the Bank of America conference on September 4 (via Variety) chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels reportedly said that following the massive success of Avalanche Studios' Harry Potter role-playing game (RPG), Warner Bros' games division is now interested in a follow-up.

"Obviously, a successor to Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road," Wiedenfels said.

"So there is certainly a significant growth contribution from that [games] business in our strategic outlook here."

Wiedenfels also brought up the company's most recent AAA release, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which underperformed in sales for the company and recently resulted in numerous layoffs at Rocksteady Studios.

The CFO said that the game was a "miss" but that the games business continues to be a "strategic asset" for the overall company.

Hogwarts Legacy sold more than 24 million copies since launching in February 2023 and has generated over $1 billion in revenue for Warner Bros, making it the best-selling game of the year, overtaking the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur's Gate 3.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to a Bloomberg report earlier this year, Rocksteady was working on an announced director's cut of Hogwarts Legacy, which would seemingly be an enhanced version of the base game featuring additional content.

Warner Bros. Games is continuing to cash in on the popular Harry Potter brand as it's just launched Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, a spin-off sports game developed by Unbroken Studios for PC and consoles.