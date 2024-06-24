A PS5 version of Minecraft is here - but it's not done quite yet

The long-awaited native version of Minecraft for PlayStation 5 has finally arrived, but not in the form that you might expect. Rather than a full release, it is currently only available as a limited early preview that can be accessed by owners of the PlayStation 4 edition of the game.

As detailed in a recent post to the Minecraft website, “If you own the PS4 version of Minecraft for your PS5, you’ll be able to access and test this early version”. You can do so by first launching the game, opening the settings menu, and then selecting the preview option there.

Developer Mojang goes on to explain that the preview includes content from the recent Tricky Trials Update but does not feature cross-platform multiplayer or the ability to access the in-game store. Those who are subscribed to the paid Realms service, however, are still able to play online with friends on other platforms provided that they create a dedicated preview realm first.

If you’re interested in giving this version of the game a go, do bear in mind that it is still an early build so you may encounter bugs. The developer states that it needs “your help to test it” and will be accepting feedback on any issues that you find through both an official Discord server and a dedicated form on the website

There is currently no official word on when the full release is set to roll out, but the existence of this preview suggests that it might be in its final stages of development. If you don’t already own a PS4 copy of the hugely popular open-world survival crafting game, it is available now in both a standard and deluxe version that includes some additional maps, player customization options, skin packs, and currency for the virtual store.

