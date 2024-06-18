The inexplicable Backbone One Post Malone Limited Edition mobile controller actually looks pretty cool

Mobile controller manufacturer Backbone is no stranger to collaboration, having recently released special edition controllers for both Death Stranding and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, but this latest crossover is without a doubt the weirdest one yet.

The Backbone One Post Malone Limited Edition mobile controller will be available on June 25 in a quantity of just 500 total units and, as the name would suggest, was created in collaboration with American rap sensation Post Malone. It’s quite a striking design too, with a lovely semi-transparent green shell and an eye-catching silver d-pad and face buttons that are actually made of aluminum with laser-etched icons. The controller also features a glow-in-the-dark Post Malone logo, which is a great touch.

As bizarre as it might seem at first glance, this hasn’t come completely out of left field. Malone is allegedly a devout gamer who enjoys using the Backbone One to play all kinds of games on the go including WWE 2K24, Apex Legends, and Hunt Showdown via cloud streaming. “Backbone found the perfect solution to bring gaming on the road,” he said. “My schedule makes it difficult to game from home as much as I want. Grateful to collaborate with them.”

Austin Rosen, CEO of management company Electric Feel, explained why Post Malone was a good fit for the brand: “Post Malone's love for gaming runs deep, and when the opportunity arose to merge his creative energy with Backbone's innovative technology, it felt like a natural fit.

"This partnership is more than just a brand collaboration; it's a fusion of two worlds where Post's authenticity and dedication to his craft shine through, elevating the gaming experience for fans worldwide.”

Backbone CEO Maneet Khaira echoed a similar sentiment. “We are thrilled to unveil our latest groundbreaking collaboration alongside Post Malone and his dedicated team", Khaira said. “The fusion of Post Malone's renowned brand and his genuine passion for gaming with the category-defining Backbone platform felt like a perfect match."

