Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition is coming next week with a surprising amount of extra content

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition is official, giving a new generation of gamers a chance to experience one of Ubisoft's most fondly remembered titles with a modern and fresh upgrade.

While achievement and trophy lists for the remaster had leaked ahead of time, prompting official confirmation from Ubisoft on social media, it has since been officially revealed via Limited Run Games' LRG3 2024 presentation alongside a new trailer.

The remastered game is coming to all platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It'll be available to buy on June 25 digitally, with a physical release coming on July 12 via Limited Run Games.

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition seems to be hitting all the notes of a typical remaster; support for up to 4K at 60fps, cross-save support across all platforms, achievements, a new speedrun mode, and extras such as galleries and videos.

Interestingly, the remaster isn't just content with that. Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition will also feature a brand new questline featuring unlockable cosmetics and will, according to the official website, tie into Beyond Good & Evil 2. That's surely an exciting tidbit for fans as it seemingly soft-confirms that the prequel is still in development, and could be receiving some much-needed news in the relatively near future.

Beyond Good & Evil originally launched in 2003 for the PS2, OG Xbox, and Nintendo Gamecube, where it was critically praised for its open-ended exploration, in-depth worldbuilding, and a unique photography mechanic. While it wasn't the biggest commercial success, it remains a fondly-remembered title that has absolutely stood the test of time.

