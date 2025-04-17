Xbox's official support account may have spilled the beans on the Oblivion remaster's release date

Several X / Twitter users have been sharing direct message videos and screenshots

The alleged release date is just a few days from now on April 21, 2025

Xbox's official support account may have just shared more than it was supposed to on the alleged remaster for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion.

After a round of screenshots leaked online this week, the internet was once again abuzz with speculation as to if (or indeed when) we'll get to play the long-rumored Oblivion Remastered anytime soon.

It seems like we may have just gotten our answer. As reported by GamesRadar, several users on X / Twitter have been claiming that Xbox's official support account, via direct messaging, has been outright stating a release date of April 21, 2025 for Oblivion Remastered. At the time of writing, that's four days from now.

The above video shows a DM interaction between X / Twitter user Ser_Raven18 and what appears to be the official Xbox Support account.

"The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is set to release on April 21, 2025," writes the account.

Furthermore, in a reply to gaming account 'Synth Potato, another user shared a screenshot with details on how Oblivion Remastered will be handling the original's bevy of downloadable content, including the legendary Shivering Isles expansion.

"The remastered version of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion on Xbox Game Pass will include the base game only. The Shivering Isles DLC, along with other expansions like Knights of the Nine, will be part of the Deluxe Edition."

As a screenshot only, this message does carry less weight, and there's always the chance that correspondence here could be fabricated just to stew the pot. So naturally, take everything here with a healthy pinch of salt.

That said, a lot of things do seem to be lining up. Hopefully the speculation can be put to bed with an official announcement or trailer soon, especially as the alleged release date is mere days away.